DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: CEO Frank Schübel will not renew his term of office - he is willing to serve on the Supervisory Board
2017. január 03., kedd, 19:05DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change of
Personnel
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: CEO Frank Schübel will not renew his
term of office - he is willing to serve on the Supervisory Board
03.01.2017 / 19:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
P R E S S R E L E A S E
No. 1/2017
Released for immediate publication
Berentzen Group: CEO Frank Schübel will not renew his term of office - he
is willing to serve on the Supervisory Board
Haselünne, 3 January 2017 - Frank Schübel, CEO of Berentzen-Gruppe
Aktiengesellschaft, informed the company"s Supervisory Board Chairman on
today"s date that he will not renew his term of office, which ends on 30
October 2017.
"After being more than four years CEO of Berentzen-Gruppe
Aktiengesellschaft, I have decided to make a change for personal reasons,"
Frank Schübel explained. "I am handing over responsibility for the Group at
a time when it is very well positioned both strategically and
organizationally. Important measures to be taken in fiscal year 2017, such
as price increases, the launch of new innovations and technical
improvements, are already being successfully implemented and will further
support the Group"s positive performance," the CEO said.
Schübel is willing to continue serving the Group as a member of the
Supervisory Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, in order to
ensure strategic continuity and expertise, among other things: "To send a
clear signal that our successful management strategy will be continued, I
will gladly stand for election to the Supervisory Board, if this is the
wish of the shareholders. I think this is the right time to make this
proposal, while giving a new Executive Board member the chance to generate
fresh momentum."
Supervisory Board Chairman Gert Purkert: "We always had a very trustful
working relationship with Mr. Schübel and would like to thank him already
now for his outstanding work in the service of the Berentzen Group. And
yet, we understand his wish for a personal change. If a seat becomes vacant
on the Supervisory Board and if the shareholders propose him for election,
we will support his candidacy within the scope of our possibilities."
Frank Schübel has served on the Executive Board of Berentzen-Gruppe
Aktiengesellschaft since November 2012 and has been CEO since January 2013.
He leads the Berentzen Group together with CFO Ralf Brühöfner.
About the Berentzen Group:
The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the
following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice
Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in
Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a
presence in more than 60 countries around the world with well-known brands
like Berentzen and Puschkin and attractively priced private label products.
In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces
mineral waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own
brands and also boasts more than 50 years of experience in the franchise
business for soft drinks, currently acting as franchisee for the Sinalco
brand. In addition, the Berentzen Group markets innovative fresh juice
systems under the Citrocasa brand in its third segment, thus serving the
fast-growing market for modern, health-oriented drinks. The Berentzen-
Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the
regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
For more information
www.berentzen-gruppe.de
Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Antje Schwindeler
Press and PR
Tel. +49 (0)5961-502215
pr@berentzen.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
03.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft
Ritterstraße 7
49740 Haselünne
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5961 502-0
Fax: +49 (0)5961 502-550
E-mail: ir@berentzen.de
Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de
ISIN: DE0005201602, DE000A1RE1V3,
WKN: 520160, A1RE1V
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard);
Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,
Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
533995 03.01.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]