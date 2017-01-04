DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: CEO Frank Schübel will not renew his term of office - he is willing to serve on the Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change ofPersonnelBerentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: CEO Frank Schübel will not renew histerm of office - he is willing to serve on the Supervisory Board03.01.2017 / 19:05The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------P R E S S R E L E A S ENo. 1/2017Released for immediate publicationBerentzen Group: CEO Frank Schübel will not renew his term of office - heis willing to serve on the Supervisory BoardHaselünne, 3 January 2017 - Frank Schübel, CEO of Berentzen-GruppeAktiengesellschaft, informed the company"s Supervisory Board Chairman ontoday"s date that he will not renew his term of office, which ends on 30October 2017."After being more than four years CEO of Berentzen-GruppeAktiengesellschaft, I have decided to make a change for personal reasons,"Frank Schübel explained. "I am handing over responsibility for the Group ata time when it is very well positioned both strategically andorganizationally. Important measures to be taken in fiscal year 2017, suchas price increases, the launch of new innovations and technicalimprovements, are already being successfully implemented and will furthersupport the Group"s positive performance," the CEO said.Schübel is willing to continue serving the Group as a member of theSupervisory Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, in order toensure strategic continuity and expertise, among other things: "To send aclear signal that our successful management strategy will be continued, Iwill gladly stand for election to the Supervisory Board, if this is thewish of the shareholders. I think this is the right time to make thisproposal, while giving a new Executive Board member the chance to generatefresh momentum."Supervisory Board Chairman Gert Purkert: "We always had a very trustfulworking relationship with Mr. Schübel and would like to thank him alreadynow for his outstanding work in the service of the Berentzen Group. Andyet, we understand his wish for a personal change. If a seat becomes vacanton the Supervisory Board and if the shareholders propose him for election,we will support his candidacy within the scope of our possibilities."Frank Schübel has served on the Executive Board of Berentzen-GruppeAktiengesellschaft since November 2012 and has been CEO since January 2013.He leads the Berentzen Group together with CFO Ralf Brühöfner.About the Berentzen Group:The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in thefollowing three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh JuiceSystems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits inGermany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has apresence in more than 60 countries around the world with well-known brandslike Berentzen and Puschkin and attractively priced private label products.In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group producesmineral waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its ownbrands and also boasts more than 50 years of experience in the franchisebusiness for soft drinks, currently acting as franchisee for the Sinalcobrand. In addition, the Berentzen Group markets innovative fresh juicesystems under the Citrocasa brand in its third segment, thus serving thefast-growing market for modern, health-oriented drinks. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on theregulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.For more informationwww.berentzen-gruppe.deBerentzen-Gruppe AktiengesellschaftAntje SchwindelerPress and PRTel. +49 (0)5961-502215pr@berentzen.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------03.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Berentzen-Gruppe AktiengesellschaftRitterstraße 749740 HaselünneGermanyPhone: +49 (0)5961 502-0Fax: +49 (0)5961 502-550E-mail: ir@berentzen.deInternet: www.berentzen-gruppe.deISIN: DE0005201602, DE000A1RE1V3,WKN: 520160, A1RE1VListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard);Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------533995 03.01.2017