ACATIS GANÉ Value Event Fonds UI fund achieves return of almost 130% after eight years on market
GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft: ACATIS GANÉ Value Event Fonds UI fund achieves
return of almost 130% after eight years on market
04.01.2017 / 10:04
Press release
ACATIS GANÉ Value Event Fonds UI fund achieves return of almost 130% after
eight years on market
- Eight years of success for GANÉ"s combination of value strategy and
event approach
- Since it was set up on 15/12/2008, ACATIS GANÉ Value Event Fonds UI has
generated return of 127%, with volatility of 8%
- The fund has closed each full calendar year with positive results
- The fund volume of the asset-management mixed fund amounts to EUR 1.309
million (as of 31/12/2016)
- Quarterly distribution for tranche C increased by 10 per cent to 4.75
euros per share certificate (current interest return: 1.7 per cent per
year)
- Target distribution: 4 per cent per year
- Stable and continuously increasing distributions to be possible in
upcoming years thanks to a high volume of reserves
Aschaffenburg, 4/1/2017 - The ACATIS GANÉ Value Event Fonds UI fund has
been on the market for eight years and has achieved an increase of 127%
since it was set up. Measured against the period of time, this corresponds
to an average return of 11% per year. In the process, the asset-management
mixed fund showed average volatility of only 8% over the entire term. The
fund has closed each full calendar year with positive results: 2009 (32%),
2010 (18%), 2011 (2%), 2012 (13%), 2013 (8%), 2014 (7%), 2015 (7%) and 2016
(3%). The fund volume amounts to EUR 1.309 million (as of 31/12/2016).
The value and event strategy of the global mixed fund comes from GANÉ
Aktiengesellschaft. With a variable investment ratio in shares, bonds and
liquidity, returns similar to that of shares are to be achieved in the long
term, with fluctuations low. This approach has won several awards (e.g.
Lipper Fund Awards) and was awarded top grades (e.g. Feri Rating A). The
fund received the "Globe d"argent de la Gestion" award in France for its
stability in phases of downward trends on stock markets.
The quarterly distribution for tranche C will be increased by 10 per cent
to 4.75 euros for each share certificate. This means that the current
interest return now totals 1.7 per cent.
Since 2013, the two accumulating tranches (A and B) have been supplemented
by tranche C. The distributing tranche C is aligned towards foundations and
pension funds as well as to all investors who value stable distributions
over the course of the year. The tranche C return is distributed in each
quarter. The fund managers aim to achieve a constant distribution of
approx. 4 per cent per year.
Dr. Uwe Rathausky, managing director of GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft, commented
on the current gross distribution: "In the last quarter, we will once again
be able to increase the distribution by 10 per cent to 4.75 euros for each
share certificate. Accordingly, the interest return for our investors is
close to 1.7 per cent for the current year. We aim to achieve a continuous,
long term increase in the interest return to 4 per cent. Over the course of
this development, we intend to set up a track record and to consistently
increase or maintain the level of distributions during the year compared to
the payment in the previous quarter; we do not intend for them to fall. The
high volume of distribution reserves which we have been able to accrue
since the tranche C launch date represent a solid base for achieving this."
J. Henrik Muhle, managing director of GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft, adds: "Our
distribution reserve is derived from interest, dividends and gains on
disposals. Today, we now dispose of a distribution potential of approx. 78
euros for each share certificate. Unrealised profits from transactions with
securities currently amounting to an additional 65 euros for each share
certificate have further added to this. In this way, we have laid the
foundations for a success story: to be able to constantly offer our
investors an alternative in the light of an environment characterised by
low interest rates."
Management company Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH
Custodian bank Hauck&Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Team Universal-Investment (manager), ACATIS
(advisor), GANÉ (sub-advisor)
ISIN Share class A: DE000A0X7541
Share class B: DE000AIC5DI3
Share class C: DE000AIT73W9
Fund volume EUR 1.309 million
Minimum investment None
Running costs Share class A: 1.79%
Share class B: 1.38%
Share class C: 1.79%
Subscription fee Share class A and C: up to 5%
Share class B: up to 4%
Performance fee 20% of the performance exceeding 6% p.a., in
the event of a new share value high (share
class B: maximum 2% p.a.)
You can find detailed information at www.gane.de
Contact: Press contact:
GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft KERL und CIE
Dr Uwe Rathausky David Kerl
J. Henrik Muhle E-mail: d.kerl@kerlundcie.de
E-mail: kontakt@gane.de Tel.: +49 (0)69 870 021 50
Weißenburger Straße 36 Hamburger Allee 45
63739 Aschaffenburg 60486 Frankfurt am Main
Headquarters: Aschaffenburg
Commercial court: Aschaffenburg HRB
10188
Management: Dr Uwe Rathausky, J.
Henrik Muhle
Chairman of the Supervisory Board:
Achim Josefy
