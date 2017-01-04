DGAP-News: GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft: ACATIS GANÉ Value Event Fonds UI fund achieves return of almost 130% after eight years on market





Management company Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH

Custodian bank Hauck&Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Team Universal-Investment (manager), ACATIS

(advisor), GANÉ (sub-advisor)

ISIN Share class A: DE000A0X7541

Share class B: DE000AIC5DI3

Share class C: DE000AIT73W9

Fund volume EUR 1.309 million

Minimum investment None

Running costs Share class A: 1.79%

Share class B: 1.38%

Share class C: 1.79%

Subscription fee Share class A and C: up to 5%

Share class B: up to 4%

Performance fee 20% of the performance exceeding 6% p.a., in

the event of a new share value high (share

class B: maximum 2% p.a.)













Contact: Press contact:

GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft KERL und CIE

Dr Uwe Rathausky David Kerl

J. Henrik Muhle E-mail: d.kerl@kerlundcie.de

E-mail: kontakt@gane.de Tel.: +49 (0)69 870 021 50

Weißenburger Straße 36 Hamburger Allee 45

63739 Aschaffenburg 60486 Frankfurt am Main

Headquarters: Aschaffenburg

Commercial court: Aschaffenburg HRB

10188

Management: Dr Uwe Rathausky, J.

Henrik Muhle

Chairman of the Supervisory Board:

Achim Josefy







DGAP-News: GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): FundsGANÉ Aktiengesellschaft: ACATIS GANÉ Value Event Fonds UI fund achievesreturn of almost 130% after eight years on market04.01.2017 / 10:04The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Press releaseACATIS GANÉ Value Event Fonds UI fund achieves return of almost 130% aftereight years on market- Eight years of success for GANÉ"s combination of value strategy andevent approach- Since it was set up on 15/12/2008, ACATIS GANÉ Value Event Fonds UI hasgenerated return of 127%, with volatility of 8%- The fund has closed each full calendar year with positive results- The fund volume of the asset-management mixed fund amounts to EUR 1.309million (as of 31/12/2016)- Quarterly distribution for tranche C increased by 10 per cent to 4.75euros per share certificate (current interest return: 1.7 per cent peryear)- Target distribution: 4 per cent per year- Stable and continuously increasing distributions to be possible inupcoming years thanks to a high volume of reservesAschaffenburg, 4/1/2017 - The ACATIS GANÉ Value Event Fonds UI fund hasbeen on the market for eight years and has achieved an increase of 127%since it was set up. Measured against the period of time, this correspondsto an average return of 11% per year. In the process, the asset-managementmixed fund showed average volatility of only 8% over the entire term. Thefund has closed each full calendar year with positive results: 2009 (32%),2010 (18%), 2011 (2%), 2012 (13%), 2013 (8%), 2014 (7%), 2015 (7%) and 2016(3%). The fund volume amounts to EUR 1.309 million (as of 31/12/2016).The value and event strategy of the global mixed fund comes from GANÉAktiengesellschaft. With a variable investment ratio in shares, bonds andliquidity, returns similar to that of shares are to be achieved in the longterm, with fluctuations low. This approach has won several awards (e.g.Lipper Fund Awards) and was awarded top grades (e.g. Feri Rating A). Thefund received the "Globe d"argent de la Gestion" award in France for itsstability in phases of downward trends on stock markets.The quarterly distribution for tranche C will be increased by 10 per centto 4.75 euros for each share certificate. This means that the currentinterest return now totals 1.7 per cent.Since 2013, the two accumulating tranches (A and B) have been supplementedby tranche C. The distributing tranche C is aligned towards foundations andpension funds as well as to all investors who value stable distributionsover the course of the year. The tranche C return is distributed in eachquarter. The fund managers aim to achieve a constant distribution ofapprox. 4 per cent per year.Dr. Uwe Rathausky, managing director of GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft, commentedon the current gross distribution: "In the last quarter, we will once againbe able to increase the distribution by 10 per cent to 4.75 euros for eachshare certificate. Accordingly, the interest return for our investors isclose to 1.7 per cent for the current year. We aim to achieve a continuous,long term increase in the interest return to 4 per cent. Over the course ofthis development, we intend to set up a track record and to consistentlyincrease or maintain the level of distributions during the year compared tothe payment in the previous quarter; we do not intend for them to fall. Thehigh volume of distribution reserves which we have been able to accruesince the tranche C launch date represent a solid base for achieving this."J. Henrik Muhle, managing director of GANÉ Aktiengesellschaft, adds: "Ourdistribution reserve is derived from interest, dividends and gains ondisposals. Today, we now dispose of a distribution potential of approx. 78euros for each share certificate. Unrealised profits from transactions withsecurities currently amounting to an additional 65 euros for each sharecertificate have further added to this. In this way, we have laid thefoundations for a success story: to be able to constantly offer ourinvestors an alternative in the light of an environment characterised bylow interest rates."- END -You can find detailed information at www.gane.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------04.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------533737 04.01.2017