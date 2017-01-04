DGAP-PVR: Dürkopp Adler AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Dürkopp Adler AGDürkopp Adler AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution04.01.2017 / 11:11Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on 29.12.20161. Details of issuerDürkopp Adler AGPotsdamer Straße 19033719 BielefeldGermany2. Reason for notificationAcquisition/disposal of shares with voting rightsAcquisition/disposal of instrumentsChange of breakdown of voting rightsX Other reason:Termination of attribution of shares under sec. 22 (1) No. 1 WpHG3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationName: City and country ofregistered office:Shanghai Pudong New Area State-owned Shanghai, Peoples RepublicAssets Administration Bureau of China China4. Names of shareholder(s)holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached29 Dec 20166. Total positions% of voting % of voting rights total of total numberrights attached through instruments both in % of votingto shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights ofof 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuerResult- 0 % 0 % 0 % 8,200,000ingsituat-ionPrevio- 94.0058 % n/a % 94.0058 % /usnotifi-cation7. Notified details of the resulting situationa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)ISIN absolute in %direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22WpHG)DE0006299001 0 0 0 % 0 %Total 0 0 %b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHGType of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Votinginstrument maturity date conversion rights rights inperiod absolute %Total %b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHGType of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Votinginstrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rightsnt date period settlement absolute in %Total %8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligationX Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled anddoes itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directlyor indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimatecontrolling natural person or legal entity:Name % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both (if(if at least held 3% through instruments (if at least held 5%or more) at least held 5% or more) or more)9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHGDate of general meeting:Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)10. Other explanatory remarks:---------------------------------------------------------------------------04.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Dürkopp Adler AGPotsdamer Straße 19033719 BielefeldGermanyInternet: www.duerkopp-adler.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------534107 04.01.2017