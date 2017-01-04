DGAP-News: InflaRx initiates exploratory phase II trial with IFX-1, a first-in-class anti-complement C5a antibody, in patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa
Jena, Germany, January 4th 2017 - InflaRx, the biopharmaceutical company
developing new therapeutics in the terminal complement space, announced
today enrollment of the first patient into a Phase II trial to assess
InflaRx" investigational therapy IFX-1, a first-in-class monoclonal anti-
complement C5a antibody, in patients with moderate to severe Hidradenitis
Suppurativa (HS).
The objective of the trial is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and
pharmacokinetics of chronic treatment with IFX-1. The open label, single
center study will enroll twelve patients who failed on previous treatment
with antibiotics or other biologicals. Patients will receive one weekly
dose of IFX-1 over the course of eight weeks. Additional data on
pharmacodynamics and clinical parameters are collected to increase the
knowledge of treatment of HS with IFX-1. Key results are expected in the
third quarter of 2017.
"We are pleased to start this study and evaluate the potential of IFX-1 in
this devastating chronic autoimmune disease. There is growing evidence that
a dysregulation of the immune system is involved in the pathogenesis of
HS", Othmar Zenker, Head of Clinical Research and Development of InflaRx,
explained. "With IFX-1, we are able to block C5a, one of the key molecules
in the innate immune system, promoting neutrophil activation and T-cell
dysbalance, which both are believed to be involved in this disease", he
continued.
The principle investigator of the study, Professor Giamarellos-Bourboulis
of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, added, "Despite some
recent progress, the current treatment options for many patients with HS
are still limited. There is a high medical need to develop further
compounds with new modes of action. We are eager to study whether blocking
C5a can become a therapeutic option for these patients."
About Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), also known
as acne inversa, is a painful, chronic and debilitating inflammatory skin
disease characterized by recurrent abscesses, painful nodules and formation
of sinus tracts mainly in the axillary and groin areas. HS causes
significant physical and psychosocial distress and can have a considerable
impact on patients" quality of life. HS affects approximately 170,000
people in the USA and more than 200,000 in Europe. Currently anti-TNF alpha
monoclonal antibody treatment is the only approved biological treatment for
moderate to severe HS in the USA and in Europe.
About IFX-1: IFX-1 is a first-in-class monoclonal anti-complement C5a
antibody which offers a complete biological blocking activity and
selectivity towards its target, C5a. Thus, IFX-1 leaves the formation of
the membrane attack complex (C5b-9) intact to work as an important defense
mechanism. IFX-1 has been demonstrated to control the inflammatory response
driven tissue and organ damage by specifically blocking C5a as a key
"amplifier" of this response in different pre-clinical studies. IFX-1 is
the first monoclonal anti-C5a antibody introduced into clinical development
and has thus far successfully completed a clinical phase IIa study in
patients suffering from septic organ dysfunctions in which all primary
endpoints were met. IFX-1 is currently being developed in various chronic
and acute inflammatory indications.
About InflaRx: InflaRx is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the
development of new breakthrough therapeutics controlling inflammation
resulting from terminal complement activation. It"s lead drug IFX-1 takes a
global lead status in the area of targeted complement C5a inhibition, which
the company believes to hold vast potential as a game changer in
inflammation. The company also develops additional molecules (IFX-2 and
IFX-3) targeting chronic inflammatory and inflammation related diseases.
InflaRx was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany. The team
consists of renowned experts in complement and clinical research. InflaRx
recently closed its series C financing round bringing in EUR 33M. InflaRx
is financed by STS, bm-t Beteiligungsmanagement Thüringen Gmbh, KfW banking
group and various international family and industrial investment offices.
Contacts:
InflaRx GmbH
Prof. Dr. Niels C. Riedemann - CEO
Email: info[at]inflarx.de
Tel: +49-3641-508180
www.inflarx.de
MC Services AG
Katja Arnold / Dr. Cora Kaiser
Email: inflarx[at]mc-services.eu
Tel: +49-89-210 2280
