DGAP-News: InflaRx initiates exploratory phase II trial with IFX-1, a first-in-class anti-complement C5a antibody, in patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

DGAP-News: InflaRx GmbH / Key word(s): StudyInflaRx initiates exploratory phase II trial with IFX-1, a first-in-classanti-complement C5a antibody, in patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa04.01.2017 / 14:30The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------InflaRx initiates exploratory phase II trial with IFX-1,a first-in-class anti-complement C5a antibody, in patients withHidradenitis SuppurativaJena, Germany, January 4th 2017 - InflaRx, the biopharmaceutical companydeveloping new therapeutics in the terminal complement space, announcedtoday enrollment of the first patient into a Phase II trial to assessInflaRx" investigational therapy IFX-1, a first-in-class monoclonal anti-complement C5a antibody, in patients with moderate to severe HidradenitisSuppurativa (HS).The objective of the trial is to evaluate the safety, tolerability andpharmacokinetics of chronic treatment with IFX-1. The open label, singlecenter study will enroll twelve patients who failed on previous treatmentwith antibiotics or other biologicals. Patients will receive one weeklydose of IFX-1 over the course of eight weeks. Additional data onpharmacodynamics and clinical parameters are collected to increase theknowledge of treatment of HS with IFX-1. Key results are expected in thethird quarter of 2017."We are pleased to start this study and evaluate the potential of IFX-1 inthis devastating chronic autoimmune disease. There is growing evidence thata dysregulation of the immune system is involved in the pathogenesis ofHS", Othmar Zenker, Head of Clinical Research and Development of InflaRx,explained. "With IFX-1, we are able to block C5a, one of the key moleculesin the innate immune system, promoting neutrophil activation and T-celldysbalance, which both are believed to be involved in this disease", hecontinued.The principle investigator of the study, Professor Giamarellos-Bourboulisof the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, added, "Despite somerecent progress, the current treatment options for many patients with HSare still limited. There is a high medical need to develop furthercompounds with new modes of action. We are eager to study whether blockingC5a can become a therapeutic option for these patients."About Hidradenitis Suppurativa: Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), also knownas acne inversa, is a painful, chronic and debilitating inflammatory skindisease characterized by recurrent abscesses, painful nodules and formationof sinus tracts mainly in the axillary and groin areas. HS causessignificant physical and psychosocial distress and can have a considerableimpact on patients" quality of life. HS affects approximately 170,000people in the USA and more than 200,000 in Europe. Currently anti-TNF alphamonoclonal antibody treatment is the only approved biological treatment formoderate to severe HS in the USA and in Europe.About IFX-1: IFX-1 is a first-in-class monoclonal anti-complement C5aantibody which offers a complete biological blocking activity andselectivity towards its target, C5a. Thus, IFX-1 leaves the formation ofthe membrane attack complex (C5b-9) intact to work as an important defensemechanism. IFX-1 has been demonstrated to control the inflammatory responsedriven tissue and organ damage by specifically blocking C5a as a key"amplifier" of this response in different pre-clinical studies. IFX-1 isthe first monoclonal anti-C5a antibody introduced into clinical developmentand has thus far successfully completed a clinical phase IIa study inpatients suffering from septic organ dysfunctions in which all primaryendpoints were met. IFX-1 is currently being developed in various chronicand acute inflammatory indications.About InflaRx: InflaRx is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on thedevelopment of new breakthrough therapeutics controlling inflammationresulting from terminal complement activation. It"s lead drug IFX-1 takes aglobal lead status in the area of targeted complement C5a inhibition, whichthe company believes to hold vast potential as a game changer ininflammation. The company also develops additional molecules (IFX-2 andIFX-3) targeting chronic inflammatory and inflammation related diseases.InflaRx was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany. The teamconsists of renowned experts in complement and clinical research. InflaRxrecently closed its series C financing round bringing in EUR 33M. InflaRxis financed by STS, bm-t Beteiligungsmanagement Thüringen Gmbh, KfW bankinggroup and various international family and industrial investment offices.Contacts:InflaRx GmbHProf. Dr. Niels C. Riedemann - CEOEmail: info[at]inflarx.deTel: +49-3641-508180www.inflarx.deMC Services AGKatja Arnold / Dr. Cora KaiserEmail: inflarx[at]mc-services.euTel: +49-89-210 2280---------------------------------------------------------------------------04.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------534179 04.01.2017