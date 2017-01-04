DGAP-PVR: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. január 04., szerda, 15:00DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 26, Section 1
of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of
Europe-wide distribution
04.01.2017 / 15:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Rohmerplatz 33-37
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Notification according to section 21 para 1a WpHG
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Omidyar-Tufts Microfinance Somerville, USA United States of America
Fund (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
20 Dec 2016
6. Total positions
% of voting % of voting rights total of total number
rights attached through instruments both in % of voting
to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of
of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer
Result- 4.92 % 0.00 % 4.92 % 53544084
ing
situat-
ion
Previo- n/a % n/a % n/a % /
us
notifi-
cation
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect
21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22
WpHG)
DE0006223407 2635827 0 4.92 % 0.00 %
Total 2635827 4.92 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting
instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in
period absolute %
%
Total %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting
instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights
nt date period settlement absolute in %
%
Total %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and
does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly
or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name % of voting rights % of voting rights Total of both (if
(if at least held 3% through instruments (if at least held 5%
or more) at least held 5% or more) or more)
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG
Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)
10. Other explanatory remarks:
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
04.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Rohmerplatz 33-37
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.procredit-holding.com
End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
534209 04.01.2017
