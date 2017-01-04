DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG english

2017. január 04., szerda, 15:45

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.01.2017 / 15:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated

a) Name

Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Ernst-Moritz
Last name(s): Lipp

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

GRENKE AG

b) LEI

529900BHRYZ464GFD289

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
151.7927 EUR 151792.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
151.7927 EUR 151792.70 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-02; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

04.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English
Company: GRENKE AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de



End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

32161 04.01.2017
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum