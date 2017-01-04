DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG english

Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them04.01.2017 / 15:43The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associateda) NameTitle: Prof. Dr.First name: Ernst-MoritzLast name(s): Lipp2. Reason for the notificationa) Position / statusPosition: Member of the administrative or supervisory bodyb) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitora) NameGRENKE AGb) LEI529900BHRYZ464GFD2894. Details of the transaction(s)a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification codeType: ShareISIN: DE000A161N30b) Nature of the transactionAcquisitionc) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) Volume(s)151.7927 EUR 151792.70 EURd) Aggregated informationPrice Aggregated volume151.7927 EUR 151792.70 EURe) Date of the transaction2017-01-02; UTC+1f) Place of the transactionName: XETRAMIC: XETR---------------------------------------------------------------------------04.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: GRENKE AGNeuer Markt 276532 Baden-BadenGermanyInternet: www.grenke.deEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------32161 04.01.2017