DGAP-NVR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. január 04., szerda, 16:32DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Total
Voting Rights Announcement
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
04.01.2017 / 16:32
Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Correction of a publication dated 04.01.2017
1. Details of issuer
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date
of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 31.12.2016
para. 2 WpHG)
Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1
WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
16.215.356
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
04.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com
End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
534231 04.01.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]