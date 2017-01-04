DGAP-NVR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Total
Voting Rights Announcement
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

04.01.2017 / 16:32
Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG
Correction of a publication dated 04.01.2017

1. Details of issuer

Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date
of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 31.12.2016
para. 2 WpHG)
Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1
WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

16.215.356


Language: English
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Prenzlauer Promenade 28
13089 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.fp-francotyp.com



534231 04.01.2017
