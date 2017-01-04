DGAP-NVR: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / TotalVoting Rights AnnouncementFrancotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution04.01.2017 / 16:32Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHGtransmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Correction of a publication dated 04.01.20171. Details of issuerFrancotyp-Postalia Holding AGPrenzlauer Promenade 2813089 BerlinGermany2. Type of capital measureType of capital measure Date of status / dateof effectX Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 31.12.2016para. 2 WpHG)Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1WpHG)3. New total number of voting rights:16.215.356---------------------------------------------------------------------------04.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AGPrenzlauer Promenade 2813089 BerlinGermanyInternet: www.fp-francotyp.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------534231 04.01.2017