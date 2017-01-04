DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 AGScout24 AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution04.01.2017 / 16:47Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuerScout24 AGDingolfinger Str. 1 - 1581673 MunichGermany2. Reason for notificationX Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rightsX Acquisition/disposal of instrumentsChange of breakdown of voting rightsOther reason:3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationName: City and country of registered office:Morgan Stanley Wilmington, DelawareUnited States of America (USA)4. Names of shareholder(s)holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached29 Dec 20166. Total positions% of voting % of voting rights total of total numberrights attached through instruments both in % of votingto shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights ofof 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuerResult- 3.89 % 5.15 % 9.04 % 107600000ingsituat-ionPrevio- 5.13 % 3.86 % 8.99 % /usnotifi-cation7. Notified details of the resulting situationa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)ISIN absolute in %direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22WpHG)DE000A12DM80 0 4181734 0.00 % 3.89 %Total 4181734 3.89 %b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHGType of instrument Expiration Exercise or Voting Votingor maturity conversion rights rightsdate period absolute in %Right of recall over jederzeit / jederzeit / 3352660 3.12 %securities lending at any time at any timeagreementsTotal 3352660 3.12 %b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHGType of Expiration or Exercise or Cash or Voting Votinginstrum- maturity date conversion physical rights rightsent period settlement absolute in %Equity Vom / From jederzeit / Cash 2187273 2.03 %Swap 05.01.2017 bis / at any timeto 17.11.2017Total 2187273 2.03 %8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligationPerson subject to the notification obligation is not controlled anddoes itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directlyor indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimatecontrolling natural person or legal entity:Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of bothrights (if at through instruments (if (if at leastleast held 3% or at least held 5% or held 5% ormore) more) more)Morgan Stanley % % %Morgan Stanley % % %CapitalManagement,LLCMorgan Stanley % % %DomesticHoldings, Inc.Morgan Stanley % % %& Co. LLCMorgan Stanley % % %Morgan Stanley % % %InternationalHoldings Inc.Morgan Stanley % % %InternationalLimitedMorgan Stanley % % %UK GroupMorgan Stanley % % %Investments(UK)Morgan Stanley 3.53 % 5.15 % 8.68 %& Co.InternationalplcMorgan Stanley % % %MSDW Offshore % % %EquityServices Inc.FUNDLOGIC SAS % % %9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHGDate of general meeting:Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)10. Other explanatory remarks:---------------------------------------------------------------------------04.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Scout24 AGDingolfinger Str. 1 - 1581673 MunichGermanyInternet: www.scout24.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------534233 04.01.2017