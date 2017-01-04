DGAP-NVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. január 04., szerda, 17:41DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Total
Voting Rights Announcement
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
04.01.2017 / 17:41
Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of
effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a
para. 2 WpHG)
Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1
WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
89,923,413
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
04.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.diebold.com
End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
534249 04.01.2017
