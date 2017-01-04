DGAP-NVR: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / TotalVoting Rights AnnouncementDiebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution04.01.2017 / 17:41Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHGtransmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Publication of total number of voting rights1. Details of issuerDiebold Nixdorf, Incorporated5995 Mayfair Road44720 North Canton, OHUnited States2. Type of capital measureType of capital measure Date of status / date ofeffectX Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26apara. 2 WpHG)Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1WpHG)3. New total number of voting rights:89,923,413---------------------------------------------------------------------------04.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated5995 Mayfair Road44720 North Canton, OHUnited StatesInternet: www.diebold.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------534249 04.01.2017