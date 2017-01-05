DGAP-News: HepaRegeniX GmbH Raises EUR9 million in a Series A Financing to Develop Kinase Inhibitors for the Treatment of Acute and Chronic Liver Diseases
2017. január 05., csütörtök, 10:00DGAP-News: HepaRegeniX GmbH / Key word(s): Financing
HepaRegeniX GmbH Raises EUR9 million in a Series A Financing to Develop
Kinase Inhibitors for the Treatment of Acute and Chronic Liver Diseases
05.01.2017 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
HepaRegeniX GmbH Raises EUR9 million in a Series A Financing to Develop
Kinase Inhibitors for the Treatment of Acute and Chronic Liver Diseases
Tubingen (Germany), January 05, 2017 - HepaRegeniX GmbH, a new Biotech
company developing innovative treatments for liver diseases, announced
today the completion of a EUR9 million Series A financing. The round was
led by Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund GmbH (BIVF) and Novo Seeds, and
complemented by the High-Tech Gruenderfonds and coparion.
HepaRegeniX develops a new and unique therapeutic concept for the treatment
of liver diseases, discovered by Prof. Lars Zender and his research group
at the University Hospital Tubingen, Germany. In the healthy liver,
hepatocytes have a near endless capacity to regenerate. However, in liver
diseases, this regenerative capacity is locked and excessive hepatocyte
death cannot be compensated, ultimately leading to loss of liver function
and often death.
The laboratory of Prof. Lars Zender identified Mitogen-Activated Protein
(MAP) Kinase Kinase 4 (MKK4) as a key regulator of liver regeneration. The
laboratory found that suppression of MKK4 gene expression by small RNA
molecules unlocks the regenerative capacity of hepatocytes even in severely
diseased livers. These findings paved the way for the unique and promising
therapeutic concept to develop small molecule MKK4 inhibitors to treat
acute and chronic liver diseases. In particular, following thorough
characterization of the underlying molecular mechanism of action of drug
candidates, there is potential for the development in non-alcoholic
steatohepatitis (NASH).
HepaRegeniX has acquired worldwide and exclusive rights of the related IP
portfolio and, in collaboration with the Zender group and the medicinal
chemistry group of the Eberhard-Karls University of Tubingen (Profs. Stefan
Laufer and Antti Poso), has already identified the first small molecule
inhibitors of MKK4.
"In a nutshell, HepaRegeniX is developing an "EPO" for the liver", said Dr.
Detlev Mennerich, Investment Director at BIVF. "The pioneering discovery of
Prof. Lars Zender, that the inhibition of MKK4 leads to an overall
increased capacity of liver cell regeneration, has attracted a very inter-
disciplinary team of experienced drug discovery seniors into HepaRegeniX."
Dr. Wolfgang Albrecht, CEO of HepaRegeniX added, "I am excited to work with
the very experienced founder team and with the strong syndicate of
international investors. HepaRegeniX is in an excellent position to bring
this new treatment concept forward to liver disease patients."
This Series A round provides funding for the ongoing medicinal chemistry
discovery programs and preclinical development of drug candidates through
IND filing. The first clinical study for the treatment of acute liver
failure is planned for 2019.
For further information please contact:
HepaRegeniX GmbH
Dr Wolfgang Albrecht
Chief Executive Officer
+49 731 2650428
w.albrecht@heparegenix.com
For media inquiries:
MC Services AG
Shaun Brown / Dr Cora Kaiser
+49 89 210 228-0
heparegenix@mc-services.eu
About HepaRegeniX GmbH
HepaRegeniX, founded in 2015, specializes in the discovery and development
of small molecule kinase inhibitors. The management team, led by Dr.
Wolfgang Albrecht, and scientific advisors have over 20 years of experience
in the pharmaceutical industry with a proven track record in drug
development and cover all disciplines along the value creation chain from
early stage discovery through clinical proof-of-concept studies. The unique
therapeutic concept for the treatment of liver diseases was discovered by
Prof. Lars Zender and his research group at the University Hospital
Tubingen, Germany. Investors in HepaRegeniX include the Boehringer
Ingelheim Venture Fund (BIVF), Novo A/S, coparion, High-Tech Gruenderfonds
and Ascenion GmbH. Ascenion supported the acquisition of the exclusive IP
rights.
About Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund
The Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund (BIVF) was formed in March 2010 to
invest in biotechnology and start-up companies to help drive innovation in
medical science. The investment focus includes - but is not limited to
immunomodulation, esp. immuno-oncology, tissue regeneration, new
therapeutic modalities, e.g. gene therapy, cell-based therapeutics, ADC,
and microbiome. This reflects BIVF"s interest in platform technologies and
the extension of the current therapeutic area focus of Boehringer Ingelheim
(BI) and demonstrates BIVF"s commitment to investigate new treatment
modalities and technologies, beyond BI"s existing landscape, for the
potential future benefit of patients. BIVF takes an active role with its
portfolio companies - delivering significant added value through its own
extensive drug discovery, scientific and managerial expertise. The BIVF has
EUR100 million under management and supervises currently a portfolio of 18
active companies. www.boehringer-ingelheim-venture.com
About Novo A/S and Novo Seeds
Novo Seeds is the early stage investment arm of Novo A/S. Novo Seeds
invests in European life science companies with transformative potential
and takes an active role as investor, with a proven track record to create
and build new companies. Novo A/S is a private limited liability company
wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The company is the holding
company in the Novo Group and responsible for managing the assets of the
Foundation. Besides being the major shareholder in the Novo Group
companies, including Novo Nordisk A/S and Novozymes A/S, Novo A/S provides
seed and venture capital to development-stage companies, takes significant
ownership positions in well-established companies within the life sciences
and manages a broad portfolio of financial assets. For further information
visit www.novo.dk.
About High-Tech Gruenderfonds
High-Tech Gruenderfonds invests in young, high potential high-tech start-
ups. The seed financing provided is designed to enable start-ups to take an
idea through prototyping and to market launch. Typically, High-Tech
Gruenderfonds invests EUR 600,000 in the seed stage, with the potential for
up to a total of EUR 2 million per portfolio company in follow-on
financing. Investors in this public/private partnership include the Federal
Ministry of Economics and Energy, the KfW Banking Group, as well as
strategic corporate investors including ALTANA, BASF, Bayer, B. Braun,
Robert Bosch, CEWE, Daimler, Deutsche Post DHL, Deutsche Telekom, Evonik,
Innogy, Lanxess, media + more venture Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG, METRO,
Qiagen, SAP, Tengelmann and Carl Zeiss. High-Tech Gruenderfonds has about
EUR 576 million under management in two funds (EUR 272 million HTGF I, EUR
304 million HTGF II). www.high-tech-gruenderfonds.de
About coparion
coparion provides venture capital to accelerate momentum and growth. With a
current active fund of EUR 225 million coparion has the means to do so.
coparion supports entrepreneurial vision with know-how, but without
intervening in daily business operations. Thanks to in-depth experience in
venture capital and in building companies, the coparion team discerns
potentials and opens up new perspectives. coparion has the substance,
tenacity and creativity required to mutually manage difficult situations
successfully. coparion only invests with co-investors. The fund invests up
to EUR 10 million per company, usually in several financing rounds of EUR
0.5-3 million each. Investment focus is on German companies in the start-up
and early growth phase. coparion is based in Cologne and Berlin.
www.coparion.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
05.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
534317 05.01.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]