DGAP-News: HepaRegeniX GmbH / Key word(s): FinancingHepaRegeniX GmbH Raises EUR9 million in a Series A Financing to DevelopKinase Inhibitors for the Treatment of Acute and Chronic Liver Diseases05.01.2017 / 10:00The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------HepaRegeniX GmbH Raises EUR9 million in a Series A Financing to DevelopKinase Inhibitors for the Treatment of Acute and Chronic Liver DiseasesTubingen (Germany), January 05, 2017 - HepaRegeniX GmbH, a new Biotechcompany developing innovative treatments for liver diseases, announcedtoday the completion of a EUR9 million Series A financing. The round wasled by Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund GmbH (BIVF) and Novo Seeds, andcomplemented by the High-Tech Gruenderfonds and coparion.HepaRegeniX develops a new and unique therapeutic concept for the treatmentof liver diseases, discovered by Prof. Lars Zender and his research groupat the University Hospital Tubingen, Germany. In the healthy liver,hepatocytes have a near endless capacity to regenerate. However, in liverdiseases, this regenerative capacity is locked and excessive hepatocytedeath cannot be compensated, ultimately leading to loss of liver functionand often death.The laboratory of Prof. Lars Zender identified Mitogen-Activated Protein(MAP) Kinase Kinase 4 (MKK4) as a key regulator of liver regeneration. Thelaboratory found that suppression of MKK4 gene expression by small RNAmolecules unlocks the regenerative capacity of hepatocytes even in severelydiseased livers. These findings paved the way for the unique and promisingtherapeutic concept to develop small molecule MKK4 inhibitors to treatacute and chronic liver diseases. In particular, following thoroughcharacterization of the underlying molecular mechanism of action of drugcandidates, there is potential for the development in non-alcoholicsteatohepatitis (NASH).HepaRegeniX has acquired worldwide and exclusive rights of the related IPportfolio and, in collaboration with the Zender group and the medicinalchemistry group of the Eberhard-Karls University of Tubingen (Profs. StefanLaufer and Antti Poso), has already identified the first small moleculeinhibitors of MKK4."In a nutshell, HepaRegeniX is developing an "EPO" for the liver", said Dr.Detlev Mennerich, Investment Director at BIVF. "The pioneering discovery ofProf. Lars Zender, that the inhibition of MKK4 leads to an overallincreased capacity of liver cell regeneration, has attracted a very inter-disciplinary team of experienced drug discovery seniors into HepaRegeniX."Dr. Wolfgang Albrecht, CEO of HepaRegeniX added, "I am excited to work withthe very experienced founder team and with the strong syndicate ofinternational investors. HepaRegeniX is in an excellent position to bringthis new treatment concept forward to liver disease patients."This Series A round provides funding for the ongoing medicinal chemistrydiscovery programs and preclinical development of drug candidates throughIND filing. The first clinical study for the treatment of acute liverfailure is planned for 2019.For further information please contact:HepaRegeniX GmbHDr Wolfgang AlbrechtChief Executive Officer+49 731 2650428w.albrecht@heparegenix.comFor media inquiries:MC Services AGShaun Brown / Dr Cora Kaiser+49 89 210 228-0heparegenix@mc-services.euAbout HepaRegeniX GmbHHepaRegeniX, founded in 2015, specializes in the discovery and developmentof small molecule kinase inhibitors. The management team, led by Dr.Wolfgang Albrecht, and scientific advisors have over 20 years of experiencein the pharmaceutical industry with a proven track record in drugdevelopment and cover all disciplines along the value creation chain fromearly stage discovery through clinical proof-of-concept studies. The uniquetherapeutic concept for the treatment of liver diseases was discovered byProf. Lars Zender and his research group at the University HospitalTubingen, Germany. Investors in HepaRegeniX include the BoehringerIngelheim Venture Fund (BIVF), Novo A/S, coparion, High-Tech Gruenderfondsand Ascenion GmbH. Ascenion supported the acquisition of the exclusive IPrights.About Boehringer Ingelheim Venture FundThe Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund (BIVF) was formed in March 2010 toinvest in biotechnology and start-up companies to help drive innovation inmedical science. The investment focus includes - but is not limited toimmunomodulation, esp. immuno-oncology, tissue regeneration, newtherapeutic modalities, e.g. gene therapy, cell-based therapeutics, ADC,and microbiome. This reflects BIVF"s interest in platform technologies andthe extension of the current therapeutic area focus of Boehringer Ingelheim(BI) and demonstrates BIVF"s commitment to investigate new treatmentmodalities and technologies, beyond BI"s existing landscape, for thepotential future benefit of patients. BIVF takes an active role with itsportfolio companies - delivering significant added value through its ownextensive drug discovery, scientific and managerial expertise. The BIVF hasEUR100 million under management and supervises currently a portfolio of 18active companies. www.boehringer-ingelheim-venture.comAbout Novo A/S and Novo SeedsNovo Seeds is the early stage investment arm of Novo A/S. Novo Seedsinvests in European life science companies with transformative potentialand takes an active role as investor, with a proven track record to createand build new companies. Novo A/S is a private limited liability companywholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The company is the holdingcompany in the Novo Group and responsible for managing the assets of theFoundation. Besides being the major shareholder in the Novo Groupcompanies, including Novo Nordisk A/S and Novozymes A/S, Novo A/S providesseed and venture capital to development-stage companies, takes significantownership positions in well-established companies within the life sciencesand manages a broad portfolio of financial assets. For further informationvisit www.novo.dk.About High-Tech GruenderfondsHigh-Tech Gruenderfonds invests in young, high potential high-tech start-ups. The seed financing provided is designed to enable start-ups to take anidea through prototyping and to market launch. Typically, High-TechGruenderfonds invests EUR 600,000 in the seed stage, with the potential forup to a total of EUR 2 million per portfolio company in follow-onfinancing. Investors in this public/private partnership include the FederalMinistry of Economics and Energy, the KfW Banking Group, as well asstrategic corporate investors including ALTANA, BASF, Bayer, B. Braun,Robert Bosch, CEWE, Daimler, Deutsche Post DHL, Deutsche Telekom, Evonik,Innogy, Lanxess, media + more venture Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG, METRO,Qiagen, SAP, Tengelmann and Carl Zeiss. High-Tech Gruenderfonds has aboutEUR 576 million under management in two funds (EUR 272 million HTGF I, EUR304 million HTGF II). www.high-tech-gruenderfonds.deAbout coparioncoparion provides venture capital to accelerate momentum and growth. With acurrent active fund of EUR 225 million coparion has the means to do so.coparion supports entrepreneurial vision with know-how, but withoutintervening in daily business operations. Thanks to in-depth experience inventure capital and in building companies, the coparion team discernspotentials and opens up new perspectives. coparion has the substance,tenacity and creativity required to mutually manage difficult situationssuccessfully. coparion only invests with co-investors. The fund invests up to EUR 10 million per company, usually in several financing rounds of EUR 0.5-3 million each. Investment focus is on German companies in the start-up and early growth phase. coparion is based in Cologne and Berlin. www.coparion.de