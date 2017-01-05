DGAP-AFR: Viscom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Viscom AG / Preliminaryannouncement on the disclosure of financial statementsViscom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reportsand quarterly/interim statements05.01.2017 / 10:27Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports andquarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS GroupAG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Viscom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall bedisclosed :Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)Date of disclosure / German: May 11, 2017Date of disclosure / English: May 11, 2017German: http://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsfinanzberichte/English: http://www.viscom.com/europe/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2017Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2017German: http://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsfinanzberichte/English: http://www.viscom.com/europe/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/---------------------------------------------------------------------------05.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Viscom AGCarl-Buderus-Strasse 9-1530455 HannoverGermanyInternet: www.viscom.deEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------534339 05.01.2017