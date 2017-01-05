DGAP-AFR: Viscom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Viscom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: May 11, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: May 11, 2017
German: http://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsfinanzberichte/
English: http://www.viscom.com/europe/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: November 14, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: November 14, 2017
German: http://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/quartalsfinanzberichte/
English: http://www.viscom.com/europe/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/


Language: English
Company: Viscom AG
Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15
30455 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.viscom.de



