DGAP-AFR: Viscom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2017. január 05., csütörtök, 10:14

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Viscom AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Viscom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports
according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.01.2017 / 10:14
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Viscom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2017
German: http://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/
English: http://www.viscom.com/europe/investor-relations/financial-reports/annual-reports/

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 22, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2017
German: http://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/
English: http://www.viscom.com/europe/investor-relations/financial-reports/annual-reports/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2017
German: http://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/halbjahresfinanzberichte/
English: http://www.viscom.com/europe/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

05.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English
Company: Viscom AG
Carl-Buderus-Strasse 9-15
30455 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.viscom.de



End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

534331 05.01.2017
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum