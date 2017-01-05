DGAP-AFR: Viscom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Viscom AG / Preliminaryannouncement on the disclosure of financial statementsViscom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reportsaccording to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]05.01.2017 / 10:14Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accordingto Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Viscom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall bedisclosed :Report: Annual financial reportDate of disclosure / German: March 22, 2017Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2017German: http://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/English: http://www.viscom.com/europe/investor-relations/financial-reports/annual-reports/Report: Annual financial report of the groupDate of disclosure / German: March 22, 2017Date of disclosure / English: March 22, 2017German: http://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte/English: http://www.viscom.com/europe/investor-relations/financial-reports/annual-reports/Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2017Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2017German: http://www.viscom.com/de/europe/investor-relations/finanzberichte/halbjahresfinanzberichte/English: http://www.viscom.com/europe/investor-relations/financial-reports/interim-reports/---------------------------------------------------------------------------05.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Viscom AGCarl-Buderus-Strasse 9-1530455 HannoverGermanyInternet: www.viscom.deEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------534331 05.01.2017