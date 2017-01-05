DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.01.2017 / 12:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: SN Assets GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Schneider-Neureither
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG

b) LEI

529900VKQHIQKPDF7811

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007203705

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
40.35 EUR 128353.35 EUR
40.395 EUR 6463.20 EUR
40.40 EUR 21654.40 EUR
40.46 EUR 971.04 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
40.3593925 EUR 157441.99 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-04; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.snp-ag.com



