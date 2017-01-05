DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG english
2017. január 05., csütörtök, 12:01Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
05.01.2017 / 12:00
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: SN Assets GmbH
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Schneider-Neureither
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG
b) LEI
529900VKQHIQKPDF7811
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007203705
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
40.35 EUR 128353.35 EUR
40.395 EUR 6463.20 EUR
40.40 EUR 21654.40 EUR
40.46 EUR 971.04 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
40.3593925 EUR 157441.99 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-01-04; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.snp-ag.com
