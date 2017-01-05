DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them05.01.2017 / 12:00The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associateda) NameName and legal form: SN Assets GmbH2. Reason for the notificationa) Position / statusPerson closely associated with:Title: Dr.First name: AndreasLast name(s): Schneider-NeureitherPosition: Member of the managing bodyb) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitora) NameSNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AGb) LEI529900VKQHIQKPDF78114. Details of the transaction(s)a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification codeType: ShareISIN: DE0007203705b) Nature of the transactionAcquisitionc) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) Volume(s)40.35 EUR 128353.35 EUR40.395 EUR 6463.20 EUR40.40 EUR 21654.40 EUR40.46 EUR 971.04 EURd) Aggregated informationPrice Aggregated volume40.3593925 EUR 157441.99 EURe) Date of the transaction2017-01-04; UTC+1f) Place of the transactionName: XetraMIC: XETR---------------------------------------------------------------------------05.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AGDossenheimer Landstraße 10069121 HeidelbergGermanyInternet: www.snp-ag.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------32187 05.01.2017