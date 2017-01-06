DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.01.2017 / 10:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated

a) Name

Title:
First name: Eva
Last name(s): Kienle

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

KWS SAAT SE

b) LEI

529900FR2K4P9L9XLV21

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007074007

b) Nature of the transaction

Buy - the purchase has been executed within the scope of the "Long
Term Incentive" of the Executive Board"s compensation.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
283.0242 EUR 105285.0024 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
283.0242 EUR 105285.0024 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-03; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE
Grimsehlstraße 31
37555 Einbeck
Germany
Internet: www.kws.de



