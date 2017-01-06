DGAP-DD: KWS SAAT SE english

Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them06.01.2017 / 10:42The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associateda) NameTitle: Dr.First name: PeterLast name(s): Hofmann2. Reason for the notificationa) Position / statusPosition: Member of the managing bodyb) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitora) NameKWS SAAT SEb) LEI529900FR2K4P9L9XLV214. Details of the transaction(s)a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification codeType: ShareISIN: DE0007074007b) Nature of the transactionBuy - the purchase has been executed within the scope of the "LongTerm Incentive" of the Executive Board"s compensation.c) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) Volume(s)283.0242 EUR 87454.4778 EURd) Aggregated informationPrice Aggregated volume283.0242 EUR 87454.4778 EURe) Date of the transaction2017-01-03; UTC+1f) Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue---------------------------------------------------------------------------06.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: KWS SAAT SEGrimsehlstraße 3137555 EinbeckGermanyInternet: www.kws.deEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------32197 06.01.2017