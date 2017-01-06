DGAP-DD: Delticom AG english
2017. január 06., péntek, 15:33Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
06.01.2017 / 15:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Philip
Last name(s): von Grolman
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Delticom AG
b) LEI
529900F3EU2GVHVCLR26
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Delticom AG stock options (ISIN DE0005146807)
b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of 8,000 Delticom AG stock options (ISIN DE0005146807)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.61 EUR 140880.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.61 EUR 140880.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-01-05; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
06.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Delticom AG
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.delti.com
End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
32215 06.01.2017
