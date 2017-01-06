DGAP-DD: Delticom AG english

2017. január 06., péntek, 15:51

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.01.2017 / 15:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated

a) Name

Title:
First name: Thierry
Last name(s): Delesalle

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Delticom AG

b) LEI

529900F3EU2GVHVCLR26

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

Type: Derivative
Description: Delticom AG stock options (ISIN DE0005146807)

b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of 8,000 Delticom AG stock options (ISIN DE0005146807)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
17.61 EUR 140880.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
17.61 EUR 140880.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-05; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

06.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English
Company: Delticom AG
Brühlstraße 11
30169 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.delti.com



End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

32211 06.01.2017
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum