DGAP-NVR: PAION AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2017. január 06., péntek, 16:00

06.01.2017 / 16:00
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Correction of a publication dated 30.12.2016

1. Details of issuer

PAION AG
Martinstr. 10-12
52062 Aachen
Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date
of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 31.12.2016
para. 2 WpHG)
Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1
WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

55757094


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

