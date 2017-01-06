DGAP-DD: SLM Solutions Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them06.01.2017 / 18:00The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associateda) NameTitle: Dr.First name: MarkusLast name(s): Rechlin2. Reason for the notificationa) Position / statusPosition: CEOb) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitora) NameSLM Solutions Group AGb) LEI5299004VIBQF63906C974. Details of the transaction(s)a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification codeType: ShareISIN: DE000A111338b) Nature of the transactionDiscretionary sell order of max. 92,876 shares at a minimum price ofEUR 32.00 per share.c) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) Volume(s)not numberable not numberabled) Aggregated informationPrice Aggregated volumenot numberable not numberablee) Date of the transaction2017-01-03; UTC+1f) Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue---------------------------------------------------------------------------06.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: SLM Solutions Group AGRoggenhorster Strasse 9c23556 LübeckGermanyInternet: www.slm-solutions.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------32203 06.01.2017