Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.01.2017 / 18:00
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Rechlin

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: CEO

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

SLM Solutions Group AG

b) LEI

5299004VIBQF63906C97

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A111338

b) Nature of the transaction

Discretionary sell order of max. 92,876 shares at a minimum price of
EUR 32.00 per share.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-03; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG
Roggenhorster Strasse 9c
23556 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com



