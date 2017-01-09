DGAP-News: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC REPORTS PRELIMINARY REVENUE AND CASH FOR Q4 2016 AND FULL YEAR 2016.

Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Quarter ResultsDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC REPORTS PRELIMINARY REVENUE AND CASH FOR Q4 2016AND FULL YEAR 2016.09.01.2017 / 07:30The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Revenue for Q4 2016 up 5% on Q3 2016 to $365 million. Revenue for full year2016 at $1,198 million.London, UK, January 9, 2017 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA: DLG), aprovider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion,solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) Smart wireless technology, todayreports Q4 2016 unaudited preliminary revenue of approximately $365million, slightly above the mid-point of the guidance range announced on 3November 2016. As anticipated, during Q4 2016 Mobile Systems performed inline with expectations and our Bluetooth(R) low energy and Power Conversionbusinesses delivered strong year-on-year growth. Unaudited preliminaryrevenue for the full year 2016 was $1,198 million.In line with the strong cash generative nature of the business, in Q4 2016we expect an increase in cash and cash equivalents of approximately $48million after $18.5 million relating to the first interim settlement of thesecond tranche of the share buyback programme. At 31 December 2016 theCompany anticipates a cash and cash equivalents balance of approximately$697 million.The Company is currently finalising its Q4 2016 results and will publishfull and audited results for the year ended 31 December 2016, on the 23February 2017.For further information please contact:Dialog SemiconductorJose CanoHead of Investor RelationsT: +44 (0)1793 756 961jose.cano@diasemi.comFTI Consulting LondonMatt DixonT: +44 (0)20 3727 1137matt.dixon@fticonsulting.comFTI Consulting FrankfurtAnja MeuselT: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120anja.meusel@fticonsulting.comDialog and the Dialog logo are registered trademarks of DialogSemiconductor Plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service namesare the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2017 DialogSemiconductor. All rights reserved.Note to editorsDialog Semiconductor provides highly integrated standard (ASSP) and custom(ASIC) mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), optimised for smartphone,tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting (SSL), and Smart Home applications.Dialog brings decades of experience to the rapid development of ICs whileproviding flexible and dynamic support, world-class innovation and theassurance of dealing with an established business partner. With world-classmanufacturing partners, Dialog operates a fabless business model and is asocially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit theemployees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in.Dialog"s power saving technologies including DC-DC configurable systempower management deliver high efficiency and enhance the consumer"s userexperience by extending battery lifetime and enabling faster charging oftheir portable devices. Its technology portfolio also includes audio,Bluetooth(R) Low Energy, Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-touch.Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales,R&D and marketing organisation. In 2015, it had $1.35 billion in revenueand was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies.It currently has approximately 1,700 employees worldwide. The company islisted on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, PrimeStandard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" that reflectmanagement"s current views with respect to future events. The words"anticipate," "believe," "estimate", "expect," "intend," "may," "plan,""project" and "should" and similar expressions identify forward-lookingstatements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties,including, but not limited to: an economic downturn in the semiconductorand telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates andinterest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times,insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competingproducts and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which weoperate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks anduncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading "Risksand their management" in Dialog Semiconductor"s most recent Annual Report)or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect,then actual results may be materially different from those expressed orimplied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation toupdate any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date onwhich it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede anyprevious statement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------09.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s WayE1W 1AA LondonUnited KingdomPhone: +49 7021 805-412Fax: +49 7021 805-200E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.comInternet: www.dialog-semiconductor.comISIN: GB0059822006WKN: 927200Indices: TecDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------534725 09.01.2017