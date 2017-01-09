DGAP-News: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC REPORTS PRELIMINARY REVENUE AND CASH FOR Q4 2016 AND FULL YEAR 2016.
2017. január 09., hétfő, 07:30DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Quarter Results
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR PLC REPORTS PRELIMINARY REVENUE AND CASH FOR Q4 2016
AND FULL YEAR 2016.
09.01.2017 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Revenue for Q4 2016 up 5% on Q3 2016 to $365 million. Revenue for full year
2016 at $1,198 million.
London, UK, January 9, 2017 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA: DLG), a
provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion,
solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) Smart wireless technology, today
reports Q4 2016 unaudited preliminary revenue of approximately $365
million, slightly above the mid-point of the guidance range announced on 3
November 2016. As anticipated, during Q4 2016 Mobile Systems performed in
line with expectations and our Bluetooth(R) low energy and Power Conversion
businesses delivered strong year-on-year growth. Unaudited preliminary
revenue for the full year 2016 was $1,198 million.
In line with the strong cash generative nature of the business, in Q4 2016
we expect an increase in cash and cash equivalents of approximately $48
million after $18.5 million relating to the first interim settlement of the
second tranche of the share buyback programme. At 31 December 2016 the
Company anticipates a cash and cash equivalents balance of approximately
$697 million.
The Company is currently finalising its Q4 2016 results and will publish
full and audited results for the year ended 31 December 2016, on the 23
February 2017.
For further information please contact:
Dialog Semiconductor
Jose Cano
Head of Investor Relations
T: +44 (0)1793 756 961
jose.cano@diasemi.com
FTI Consulting London
Matt Dixon
T: +44 (0)20 3727 1137
matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com
FTI Consulting Frankfurt
Anja Meusel
T: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120
anja.meusel@fticonsulting.com
Dialog and the Dialog logo are registered trademarks of Dialog
Semiconductor Plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names
are the property of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2017 Dialog
Semiconductor. All rights reserved.
Note to editors
Dialog Semiconductor provides highly integrated standard (ASSP) and custom
(ASIC) mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), optimised for smartphone,
tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting (SSL), and Smart Home applications.
Dialog brings decades of experience to the rapid development of ICs while
providing flexible and dynamic support, world-class innovation and the
assurance of dealing with an established business partner. With world-class
manufacturing partners, Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a
socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the
employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in.
Dialog"s power saving technologies including DC-DC configurable system
power management deliver high efficiency and enhance the consumer"s user
experience by extending battery lifetime and enabling faster charging of
their portable devices. Its technology portfolio also includes audio,
Bluetooth(R) Low Energy, Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multi-
touch.
Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales,
R&D and marketing organisation. In 2015, it had $1.35 billion in revenue
and was one of the fastest growing European public semiconductor companies.
It currently has approximately 1,700 employees worldwide. The company is
listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime
Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that reflect
management"s current views with respect to future events. The words
"anticipate," "believe," "estimate", "expect," "intend," "may," "plan,"
"project" and "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking
statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties,
including, but not limited to: an economic downturn in the semiconductor
and telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and
interest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times,
insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing
products and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we
operate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and
uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading "Risks
and their management" in Dialog Semiconductor"s most recent Annual Report)
or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect,
then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or
implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to
update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on
which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any
previous statement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
09.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Phone: +49 7021 805-412
Fax: +49 7021 805-200
E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
ISIN: GB0059822006
WKN: 927200
Indices: TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
534725 09.01.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]