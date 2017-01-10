DGAP-Adhoc: PNE WIND AG sells offshore wind project "Atlantis I" to Swedish utility Vattenfall
09-Jan-2017 / 15:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by
DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Public Disclosure of Insider Information
Pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Cuxhaven, 9. January 2017 - PNE WIND AG sold the offshore project "Atlantis
I", located in the North Sea, to Swedish utility Vattenfall. Project
"Atlantis I" will be handed over to Vattenfall upon closing of the sale and
purchase agreement, which is still subject to various closing conditions,
for a purchase price in a lower double digit million Euro amount.
PNE WIND will also participate in the further value-add of the project
achieved by Vattenfall through milestone payments, and will remain involved
in the project "Atlantis I" as service provider.
PNE WIND acquired the project in 2013 and has continuously developed it
ever since. In doing so, the project parameters could be upgraded so that
now 73 multi megawatt class wind-turbines can be installed..
Contact
PNE WIND AG PNE WIND AG
Rainer Heinsohn Scott McCollister
Head of communication Head of investor relations
Tel: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 453 Tel: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 454
Fax: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 373 Fax: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 373
Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pnewind.com Scott.McCollister(at)pnewind.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
09-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory
Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: PNE WIND AG
Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
27472 Cuxhaven
Germany
Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06
Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200
E-mail: info@pnewind.com
Internet: http://www.pnewind.com
ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A1R0741, , DE000A12UMG0,
WKN: A0JBPG, A1R074, , A12UMG,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
End of Announcement DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
534945 09-Jan-2017 CET/CEST
