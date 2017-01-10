DGAP-Adhoc: PNE WIND AG sells offshore wind project "Atlantis I" to Swedish utility Vattenfall





PNE WIND AG PNE WIND AG

Rainer Heinsohn Scott McCollister

Head of communication Head of investor relations

Tel: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 453 Tel: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 454

Fax: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 373 Fax: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 373

Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pnewind.com Scott.McCollister(at)pnewind.com







Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PNE WIND AG / Key word(s): Contract/DisposalPNE WIND AG sells offshore wind project "Atlantis I" to Swedish utilityVattenfall09-Jan-2017 / 15:17 CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted byDGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Public Disclosure of Insider InformationPursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)PNE WIND AG sells offshore wind project "Atlantis I" to Swedish utilityVattenfallCuxhaven, 9. January 2017 - PNE WIND AG sold the offshore project "AtlantisI", located in the North Sea, to Swedish utility Vattenfall. Project"Atlantis I" will be handed over to Vattenfall upon closing of the sale andpurchase agreement, which is still subject to various closing conditions,for a purchase price in a lower double digit million Euro amount.PNE WIND will also participate in the further value-add of the projectachieved by Vattenfall through milestone payments, and will remain involvedin the project "Atlantis I" as service provider.PNE WIND acquired the project in 2013 and has continuously developed itever since. In doing so, the project parameters could be upgraded so thatnow 73 multi megawatt class wind-turbines can be installed..Contact---------------------------------------------------------------------------09-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: PNE WIND AGPeter-Henlein-Straße 2-427472 CuxhavenGermanyPhone: 04721 / 718 - 06Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200E-mail: info@pnewind.comInternet: http://www.pnewind.comISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A1R0741, , DE000A12UMG0,WKN: A0JBPG, A1R074, , A12UMG,Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEnd of Announcement DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------534945 09-Jan-2017 CET/CEST