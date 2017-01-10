DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG sells offshore wind project "Atlantis I"





DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG / Key word(s): Contract/DisposalPNE WIND AG sells offshore wind project "Atlantis I"09.01.2017 / 15:30The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Press ReleasePNE WIND AG sells offshore wind project "Atlantis I"- Project sold to Swedish utility Vattenfall- Further milestone payments agreed- PNE WIND remains involved in project as service providerCuxhaven, January 9, 2017 - PNE achieved another important success in itsoffshore wind division: The offshore project "Atlantis I", located in theNorth Sea, was sold to Swedish utility Vattenfall. Vattenfall is one of themost experienced companies for the realization and operation of offshorewind projects in Europe. Project "Altantis I" will be handed over toVattenfall upon closing of the sale and purchase agreement, which is stillsubject to various closing conditions, for a purchase price in a lowerdouble digit million Euro amount. PNE will also participate in the furthervalue-add of the project achieved by Vattenfall through milestone payments,and will remain involved in the project "Atlantis I" as service provider."With the sale of this project, the team led by Thorsten Fastenau, head ofour offshore wind division, demonstrated once again the excellent qualityof our development work in offshore wind projects", says Markus Lesser, CEOof PNE WIND AG. And adds: "This project was prepared by us so that it iseligible to participate in the first ever tender in Germany for offshorewind projects this year. This was instrumental in getting the deal done."PNE WIND acquired the project in 2013 and has continuously developed itever since. In doing so, the project parameters could be upgraded so thatnow 73 multi megawatt class wind-turbines can be installed. The project islocated in the North Sea in the German Exclusive Ecomomic Zone, appr. 84kilometers off the island of Borkum in north-westerly directionAs in previous divestitures of the offshore wind projects "BorkumRiffgrund" and "Gode Wind", PNE WIND will remain involved in the furtherdevelopment of project "Atlantis I" as long-term service provider,contributing its outstanding expertise.About the PNE WIND GroupThe PNE WIND Group, with its brands PNE WIND and WKN, is one of the leadingGerman wind farm developers. With its 360 employees, the PNE WIND Group hasbeen offering services covering the entire added value chain ranging fromthe development, planning, realisation, financing, operation, marketing andrepowering of wind farms in Germany and abroad from a single source formore than 25 years. Once the completed wind farms have been handed over,the PNE WIND Group also offers technical and commercial operationmanagement services, including regular maintenance, for the wind farms.Offshore wind farms are developed up to the point where they areconstruction ready and our services cover the projects till operationsbegin. Alongside its business activities in its established domesticmarket, the PNE WIND Group is present at the international level in orderto benefit from the huge growth potential of the global wind energy marketand it is expanding into dynamic growth markets.Contact---------------------------------------------------------------------------09.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: PNE WIND AGPeter-Henlein-Straße 2-427472 CuxhavenGermanyPhone: 04721 / 718 - 06Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200E-mail: info@pnewind.comInternet: http://www.pnewind.comISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A1R0741, , DE000A12UMG0,WKN: A0JBPG, A1R074, , A12UMG,Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------534997 09.01.2017