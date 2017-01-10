DGAP-AFR: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft /Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statementsTalanx Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication ofquarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements09.01.2017 / 15:52Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports andquarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS GroupAG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Talanx Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financialreports shall be disclosed :Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-yearDate of disclosure / German: May 15, 2017Date of disclosure / English: May 15, 2017German: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=de-DEEnglish: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=enReport: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-yearDate of disclosure / German: November 13, 2017Date of disclosure / English: November 13, 2017German: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=de-DEEnglish: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=en---------------------------------------------------------------------------09.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Talanx AktiengesellschaftRiethorst 230659 HannoverGermanyInternet: www.talanx.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------535027 09.01.2017