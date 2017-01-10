DGAP-AFR: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2017
German: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=de-DE
English: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=en

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2017
German: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=de-DE
English: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=en


Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
Riethorst 2
30659 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.talanx.com



