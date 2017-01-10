DGAP-AFR: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2017. január 09., hétfő, 15:59DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of
financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the
German Securities Act]
09.01.2017 / 15:59
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 20, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2017
German: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=de-DE
English: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=en
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2017
German: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=de-DE
English: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=en
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
09.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
Riethorst 2
30659 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.talanx.com
End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
535031 09.01.2017
