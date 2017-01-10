DGAP-AFR: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft /Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statementsTalanx Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication offinancial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Act]09.01.2017 / 15:59Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accordingto Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Talanx Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financialreports shall be disclosed :Report: Annual financial report of the groupDate of disclosure / German: March 20, 2017Date of disclosure / English: March 20, 2017German: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=de-DEEnglish: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=enReport: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2017Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2017German: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=de-DEEnglish: http://www.talanx.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte/talanx-group.aspx?sc_lang=en---------------------------------------------------------------------------09.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Talanx AktiengesellschaftRiethorst 230659 HannoverGermanyInternet: www.talanx.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------535031 09.01.2017