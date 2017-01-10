DGAP-AFR: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2017. január 09., hétfő, 16:40

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 16, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 16, 2017
German: http://www.prosiebensat1.de/investor-relations/publikationen/ergebnisse
English: http://www.prosiebensat1.de/en/investor-relations/publications/results


