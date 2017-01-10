DGAP-DD: Delticom AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them09.01.2017 / 17:57The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associateda) NameName and legal form: Prüfer GmbH, Hannover2. Reason for the notificationa) Position / statusPerson closely associated with:Title:First name: AndreasLast name(s): PrüferPosition: Member of the managing bodyb) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitora) NameDelticom AGb) LEI529900F3EU2GVHVCLR264. Details of the transaction(s)a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification codeType: ShareISIN: DE0005146807b) Nature of the transactionAcquisitionc) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) Volume(s)17.80 EUR 142400.00 EURd) Aggregated informationPrice Aggregated volume17.80 EUR 142400.00 EURe) Date of the transaction2017-01-05; UTC+1f) Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue---------------------------------------------------------------------------09.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Delticom AGBrühlstraße 1130169 HannoverGermanyInternet: www.delti.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------32243 09.01.2017