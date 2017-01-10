DGAP-NVR: TTL Information Technology AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2017. január 09., hétfő, 20:03

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: TTL Information Technology AG / Total
Voting Rights Announcement
TTL Information Technology AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG
[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

09.01.2017 / 20:03
Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

TTL Information Technology AG
Theresienhöhe 28
80339 München
Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date
of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 09.01.2017
para. 2 WpHG)
Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1
WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

7.800.000,00


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

09.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English
Company: TTL Information Technology AG
Theresienhöhe 28
80339 München
Germany
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de



End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

535095 09.01.2017
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum