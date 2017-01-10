DGAP-NVR: TTL Information Technology AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: TTL Information Technology AG / TotalVoting Rights AnnouncementTTL Information Technology AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG[the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution09.01.2017 / 20:03Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHGtransmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Publication of total number of voting rights1. Details of issuerTTL Information Technology AGTheresienhöhe 2880339 MünchenGermany2. Type of capital measureType of capital measure Date of status / dateof effectX Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 09.01.2017para. 2 WpHG)Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1WpHG)3. New total number of voting rights:7.800.000,00---------------------------------------------------------------------------09.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: TTL Information Technology AGTheresienhöhe 2880339 MünchenGermanyInternet: www.ttl-ag.deEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------535095 09.01.2017