DGAP-AFR: First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017. január 10., kedd, 11:29
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly
reports and quarterly/interim statements
10.01.2017 / 11:29
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
First Sensor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 18, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: May 18, 2017
German: http://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/index.html
English: http://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports/index.html
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 09, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: November 09, 2017
German: http://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/index.html
English: http://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports/index.html
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
10.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com
End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
535223 10.01.2017
