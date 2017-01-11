DGAP-AFR: First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: First Sensor AG /Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statementsFirst Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterlyreports and quarterly/interim statements10.01.2017 / 11:29Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports andquarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS GroupAG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------First Sensor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shallbe disclosed :Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-yearDate of disclosure / German: May 18, 2017Date of disclosure / English: May 18, 2017German: http://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/index.htmlEnglish: http://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports/index.htmlReport: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-yearDate of disclosure / German: November 09, 2017Date of disclosure / English: November 09, 2017German: http://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/index.htmlEnglish: http://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports/index.html---------------------------------------------------------------------------10.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: First Sensor AGPeter-Behrens-Straße 1512459 BerlinGermanyInternet: www.first-sensor.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------535223 10.01.2017