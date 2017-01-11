DGAP-AFR: First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2017. január 10., kedd, 11:29

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: First Sensor AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
First Sensor AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly
reports and quarterly/interim statements

10.01.2017 / 11:29
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

First Sensor AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 18, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: May 18, 2017
German: http://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/index.html
English: http://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports/index.html

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: November 09, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: November 09, 2017
German: http://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/index.html
English: http://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports/index.html


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

10.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English
Company: First Sensor AG
Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
12459 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.first-sensor.com



End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

535223 10.01.2017
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum