10.01.2017 / 12:08
(Munich, January 10, 2017) The Supervisory Board of Wacker Neuson SE and
Mr. Jan Willem Jongert (member of the Executive Board responsible for
sales) have agreed, by fully amicable and mutual consent, for Mr. Jongert
to step down from his position earlier than planned due to differences in
opinion over the concrete implementation of the Group"s existing sales
strategy. Mr. Jongert took up his role on the Executive Board on April 1,
2016 and withdrew from this position on January 9, 2017.
Effective today, Mr. Alexander Greschner (46) succeeds Mr. Jongert as CSO
of Wacker Neuson SE. Mr. Greschner was previously Managing Director at the
German production company for light equipment, headquartered in
Reichertshofen near Munich. He spent three years in this role and beyond
that played a key role in successful Group-wide sales projects.
As such, the current Executive Board of Wacker Neuson SE comprises four
members. Mr. Peksaglam (CEO) is responsible for strategy, mergers &
acquisitions, HR, legal, compliance, real estate, investor relations,
corporate communication and sustainability. Martin Lehner retains
responsibility for R&D, procurement, production and quality. As announced
on September 5, 2016, Mr. Wilfried Trepels (CFO), took over the areas of
finance, auditing and IT from Mr. Günther Binder on January 1, 2017. Mr.
Binder stepped down from the Executive Board on December 31, 2016.
Your contact partner:
Wacker Neuson SE
Katrin Yvonne Neuffer
Head of Corporate Communication/
Investor Relations
Preussenstrasse 41
80809 Munich, Germany
Phone: +49-(0)89-35402-173
katrin.neuffer@wackerneuson.com
www.wackerneusongroup.com
The Wacker Neuson Group is an international family of companies and a
leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment with over 50 affiliates
and 140 sales and service stations. The Group offers its customers a broad
portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare
parts service. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann
belong to the Wacker Neuson Group. Wacker Neuson is the partner of choice
among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and
agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries
such as recycling, energy and rail transport. In 2015, the Group achieved
revenue of EUR 1.38 billion, employing over 4,700 people worldwide.
Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE
Preußenstr. 41
80809 München
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0
Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 390
E-mail: ir@wackerneuson.com
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com
ISIN: DE000WACK012
WKN: WACK01
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
