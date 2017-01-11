DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Alexander Greschner to take over the role of CSO from Jan Willem Jongert

DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Change of PersonnelWacker Neuson SE: Alexander Greschner to take over the role of CSO from JanWillem Jongert10.01.2017 / 12:08The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Wacker Neuson SE"s Executive Board changes: Alexander Greschner to takeover the role of CSO from Jan Willem Jongert(Munich, January 10, 2017) The Supervisory Board of Wacker Neuson SE andMr. Jan Willem Jongert (member of the Executive Board responsible forsales) have agreed, by fully amicable and mutual consent, for Mr. Jongertto step down from his position earlier than planned due to differences inopinion over the concrete implementation of the Group"s existing salesstrategy. Mr. Jongert took up his role on the Executive Board on April 1,2016 and withdrew from this position on January 9, 2017.Effective today, Mr. Alexander Greschner (46) succeeds Mr. Jongert as CSOof Wacker Neuson SE. Mr. Greschner was previously Managing Director at theGerman production company for light equipment, headquartered inReichertshofen near Munich. He spent three years in this role and beyondthat played a key role in successful Group-wide sales projects.As such, the current Executive Board of Wacker Neuson SE comprises fourmembers. Mr. Peksaglam (CEO) is responsible for strategy, mergers &acquisitions, HR, legal, compliance, real estate, investor relations,corporate communication and sustainability. Martin Lehner retainsresponsibility for R&D, procurement, production and quality. As announcedon September 5, 2016, Mr. Wilfried Trepels (CFO), took over the areas offinance, auditing and IT from Mr. Günther Binder on January 1, 2017. Mr.Binder stepped down from the Executive Board on December 31, 2016.Your contact partner:Wacker Neuson SEKatrin Yvonne NeufferHead of Corporate Communication/Investor RelationsPreussenstrasse 4180809 Munich, GermanyPhone: +49-(0)89-35402-173katrin.neuffer@wackerneuson.comwww.wackerneusongroup.comThe Wacker Neuson Group is an international family of companies and aleading manufacturer of light and compact equipment with over 50 affiliatesand 140 sales and service stations. The Group offers its customers a broadportfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spareparts service. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemannbelong to the Wacker Neuson Group. Wacker Neuson is the partner of choiceamong professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping andagriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industriessuch as recycling, energy and rail transport. In 2015, the Group achievedrevenue of EUR 1.38 billion, employing over 4,700 people worldwide.---------------------------------------------------------------------------10.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Wacker Neuson SEPreußenstr. 4180809 MünchenGermanyPhone: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 390E-mail: ir@wackerneuson.comInternet: www.wackerneusongroup.comISIN: DE000WACK012WKN: WACK01Indices: SDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------535217 10.01.2017