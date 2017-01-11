DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG: Grant to collaboration partner for combination study in HIV with lead product lefitolimod

DGAP-News: MOLOGEN AG / Key word(s): Alliance/StudyMOLOGEN AG: Grant to collaboration partner for combination study in HIV withlead product lefitolimod10.01.2017 / 15:38The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------PRESS RELEASE N 1 / 2017 of 01/10/2017MOLOGEN AG: Grant to collaboration partner for combination study in HIVwith lead product lefitolimod- Gilead Sciences, Inc. grant for Aarhus University Hospital- Funding for a novel "kick-and-kill" concept of HIV eradication- Lefitolimod to be combined with new virus-neutralizing antibodiesBerlin, 10 January 2017 - The biotech company MOLOGEN AG (ISINDE0006637200; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: MGN) announced todaythat its partner, the Danish Aarhus University Hospital, has received agrant of USD 2.75 million from the biopharmaceutical company GileadSciences, Inc., Foster City, US. The grant should fund a planned clinicalstudy in HIV-positive patients on antiretroviral therapy (ART) evaluatingMOLOGEN"s TLR9 agonist, the Immune Surveillance Reactivator (ISR)lefitolimod in combination with novel virus-neutralizing antibodiesdeveloped by Rockefeller University, New York, US. MOLOGEN would providelefitolimod for the study. This novel combination to be investigated in theplanned study would offer the latest variant of the "kick-and-kill" conceptto treat HIV.Dr. Mariola Söhngen, CEO of MOLOGEN, said: "In addition to our ongoingTEACH study this innovative approach could help us to further evaluate thepotential of lefitolimod in HIV. Lefitolimod would be combined with novelantibodies. Due to its mode of action we strongly believe that thecombination of different compounds could be of benefit in a number ofpatients."New approach of the "kick-and-kill" conceptThe rationale for the novel combination is that the two compounds withtheir different modes-of-action synergize to generate a more effectiveattack and killing of the HIV reservoir compared to current standard HIVtreatment regiments, i.e. antiretroviral therapy (ART). The efficacy oflefitolimod in "kick-and-kill" is currently established in the ongoingphase I TEACH study in HIV-infected patients at Aarhus University Hospitalwith Associate Professor Ole Søgaard as principal investigator. Treatmentwith lefitolimod leads to broad immune system activation as shown by theincreased activation of antiviral immunity. The broadly neutralizingantibodies act via inactivation of the virus and virus producing cells inthe patient"s body to prevent further infection and eliminate infectedcells. Lefitolimod and the new antibodies have been tested individually; nocombination studies were conducted so far.HIV infects the immune system and destroys or affects the proper functionof immune cells. Without antiretroviral treatment, this eventually leads toacquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) and the immune system can nolonger fend off a wide range of infections and diseases. HIV remains aserious worldwide health issue. According to estimates by WHO and UNAIDS(United Nations Programme on AIDS) 37 million people worldwide were livingwith HIV at the end of 2015. Some 2 million people became newly infected inthat same year, and 1.1 million died as a result of HIV-related causesglobally.MOLOGEN AGWith new and unique technologies and active substances, the biotech companyMOLOGEN is one of the pioneers in the field of immunotherapy. Alongside afocus on immuno-oncology, MOLOGEN also develops immunotherapies for thetreatment of infectious diseases.The cancer immunotherapy lefitolimod (MGN1703) is the company"s leadproduct and best-in-class TLR9 agonist. Treatment with lefitolimod(MGN1703) triggers a broad and strong activation of the immune system. Dueto this mode of action, namely to reactivate the monitoring function of theimmune system, lefitolimod (MGN1703) can be recognized as an ImmuneSurveillance Reactivator (ISR). It has the potential to be applied tovarious indications. ISR lefitolimod (MGN1703) is currently being developedfor first-line maintenance treatment of colorectal cancer (pivotal study)and small cell lung cancer (randomized controlled trial). 