PRESS RELEASE N 1 / 2017 of 01/10/2017
MOLOGEN AG: Grant to collaboration partner for combination study in HIV
with lead product lefitolimod
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. grant for Aarhus University Hospital
- Funding for a novel "kick-and-kill" concept of HIV eradication
- Lefitolimod to be combined with new virus-neutralizing antibodies
Berlin, 10 January 2017 - The biotech company MOLOGEN AG (ISIN
DE0006637200; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard: MGN) announced today
that its partner, the Danish Aarhus University Hospital, has received a
grant of USD 2.75 million from the biopharmaceutical company Gilead
Sciences, Inc., Foster City, US. The grant should fund a planned clinical
study in HIV-positive patients on antiretroviral therapy (ART) evaluating
MOLOGEN"s TLR9 agonist, the Immune Surveillance Reactivator (ISR)
lefitolimod in combination with novel virus-neutralizing antibodies
developed by Rockefeller University, New York, US. MOLOGEN would provide
lefitolimod for the study. This novel combination to be investigated in the
planned study would offer the latest variant of the "kick-and-kill" concept
to treat HIV.
Dr. Mariola Söhngen, CEO of MOLOGEN, said: "In addition to our ongoing
TEACH study this innovative approach could help us to further evaluate the
potential of lefitolimod in HIV. Lefitolimod would be combined with novel
antibodies. Due to its mode of action we strongly believe that the
combination of different compounds could be of benefit in a number of
patients."
New approach of the "kick-and-kill" concept
The rationale for the novel combination is that the two compounds with
their different modes-of-action synergize to generate a more effective
attack and killing of the HIV reservoir compared to current standard HIV
treatment regiments, i.e. antiretroviral therapy (ART). The efficacy of
lefitolimod in "kick-and-kill" is currently established in the ongoing
phase I TEACH study in HIV-infected patients at Aarhus University Hospital
with Associate Professor Ole Søgaard as principal investigator. Treatment
with lefitolimod leads to broad immune system activation as shown by the
increased activation of antiviral immunity. The broadly neutralizing
antibodies act via inactivation of the virus and virus producing cells in
the patient"s body to prevent further infection and eliminate infected
cells. Lefitolimod and the new antibodies have been tested individually; no
combination studies were conducted so far.
HIV infects the immune system and destroys or affects the proper function
of immune cells. Without antiretroviral treatment, this eventually leads to
acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) and the immune system can no
longer fend off a wide range of infections and diseases. HIV remains a
serious worldwide health issue. According to estimates by WHO and UNAIDS
(United Nations Programme on AIDS) 37 million people worldwide were living
with HIV at the end of 2015. Some 2 million people became newly infected in
that same year, and 1.1 million died as a result of HIV-related causes
globally.
MOLOGEN AG
With new and unique technologies and active substances, the biotech company
MOLOGEN is one of the pioneers in the field of immunotherapy. Alongside a
focus on immuno-oncology, MOLOGEN also develops immunotherapies for the
treatment of infectious diseases.
The cancer immunotherapy lefitolimod (MGN1703) is the company"s lead
product and best-in-class TLR9 agonist. Treatment with lefitolimod
(MGN1703) triggers a broad and strong activation of the immune system. Due
to this mode of action, namely to reactivate the monitoring function of the
immune system, lefitolimod (MGN1703) can be recognized as an Immune
Surveillance Reactivator (ISR). It has the potential to be applied to
various indications. ISR lefitolimod (MGN1703) is currently being developed
for first-line maintenance treatment of colorectal cancer (pivotal study)
and small cell lung cancer (randomized controlled trial). Furthermore, it
is also being investigated in an extended phase I study in HIV and a phase
I combination study with the checkpoint inhibitor ipilimumab (Yervoy(R)).
Next to checkpoint inhibitors, lefitolimod is one of the few product
candidates that are in a phase III clinical trial (IMPALA) in the field of
immuno-oncology and close to reaching the market.
MOLOGEN"s pipeline focus is on new, innovative immunotherapies to treat
diseases for which there is a high medical need.
www.mologen.com
Memberships in associations:
Biotechnologieverbund Berlin-Brandenburg (bbb) e.V. | BIO Deutschland e.V.
| DECHEMA - Society for chemical technology and biotechnology e.V. |
German industrial association of biotechnology (DIB) | Association for
the Promotion of Science and Humanities in Germany | Association of
German biotechnology companies (VBU) | Association of researching
manufacturers of pharmaceuticals e.V. (VFA) | Association of the chemical
industry e.V. (VCI)
MOLOGEN(R), dSLIM(R), EnanDIM(R) and MIDGE(R) are registered trademarks of
MOLOGEN AG.
