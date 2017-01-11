DGAP-PVR: Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. január 10., kedd, 17:37DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Marenave Schiffahrts AG
Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the
WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution
10.01.2017 / 17:37
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ernst Russ AG, Hamburg, Germany informed us on January 10, 2017 pursuant to
Art. 27a(1) WpHG thereby making reference to Ernst Russ AG"s Voting Rights
Announcement from December 20, 2016, as follows:
1. Objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights (§ 27a (1) line
3 WpHG) a) The investment is used to implement strategic objectives.
b) Ernst Russ AG intends to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or
any other way.
c) Ernst Russ AG intends to influence the composition of the issuers"
administration, management and supervisory board.
d) Ernst Russ AG intends to change the capital structure of the company,
especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the
dividend policy.
2. Source of funds used (§ 27a (1) line 4 WpHG)
Ernst Russ AG solely used equity capital for the acquisition of the voting
rights.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
10.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Marenave Schiffahrts AG
Caffamacherreihe 7
20355 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.marenave.com
End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
535277 10.01.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]