DGAP-PVR: Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Marenave Schiffahrts AGMarenave Schiffahrts AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of theWpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution10.01.2017 / 17:37Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Ernst Russ AG, Hamburg, Germany informed us on January 10, 2017 pursuant toArt. 27a(1) WpHG thereby making reference to Ernst Russ AG"s Voting RightsAnnouncement from December 20, 2016, as follows:1. Objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights (§ 27a (1) line3 WpHG) a) The investment is used to implement strategic objectives.b) Ernst Russ AG intends to obtain further voting rights by acquisition orany other way.c) Ernst Russ AG intends to influence the composition of the issuers"administration, management and supervisory board.d) Ernst Russ AG intends to change the capital structure of the company,especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and thedividend policy.2. Source of funds used (§ 27a (1) line 4 WpHG)Ernst Russ AG solely used equity capital for the acquisition of the votingrights.---------------------------------------------------------------------------10.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Marenave Schiffahrts AGCaffamacherreihe 720355 HamburgGermanyInternet: www.marenave.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------535277 10.01.2017