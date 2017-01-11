DGAP-PVR: Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2017. január 10., kedd, 17:37

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Marenave Schiffahrts AG
Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the
WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide
distribution

10.01.2017 / 17:37
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Ernst Russ AG, Hamburg, Germany informed us on January 10, 2017 pursuant to
Art. 27a(1) WpHG thereby making reference to Ernst Russ AG"s Voting Rights
Announcement from December 20, 2016, as follows:

1. Objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights (§ 27a (1) line
3 WpHG) a) The investment is used to implement strategic objectives.
b) Ernst Russ AG intends to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or
any other way.
c) Ernst Russ AG intends to influence the composition of the issuers"
administration, management and supervisory board.
d) Ernst Russ AG intends to change the capital structure of the company,
especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the
dividend policy.
2. Source of funds used (§ 27a (1) line 4 WpHG)
Ernst Russ AG solely used equity capital for the acquisition of the voting
rights.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

10.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English
Company: Marenave Schiffahrts AG
Caffamacherreihe 7
20355 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.marenave.com



End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

535277 10.01.2017
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum