DGAP-Adhoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE: Expected settlement between Volkswagen and the US Department of Justice will affect group result of Porsche SE for the fiscal year 2016

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Porsche Automobil Holding SE / Key word(s): ForecastPorsche Automobil Holding SE: Expected settlement between Volkswagen and theUS Department of Justice will affect group result of Porsche SE for thefiscal year 201610-Jan-2017 / 19:43 CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted byDGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Volkswagen AG, Wolfsburg, has confirmed in an ad-hoc statement that it isin advanced discussions with the US Department of Justice and the U.S.Customs and Border Protection. The aim of these discussions is to reach asettlement agreement regarding the settlement of certain criminalinvestigations and certain civil fines in connection with the Diesel issuein the USA.As a consequence of the capital stake of currently 30.8 percent PorscheAutomobil Holding SE, Stuttgart ("Porsche SE"), holds in Volkswagen AG, thefinancial consequences of this expected settlement will also negativelyaffect the group result of Porsche SE for the fiscal year 2016.The concrete implications on the result of the Porsche SE group for thefiscal year 2016 can only be reliably assessed once Volkswagen group hasconclusively evaluated the financial liabilities resulting from thissettlement. At this point in time it cannot be ruled out that the PorscheSE group result after tax may fall below the previously communicatedcorridor between Euro 1.4 bn. and Euro 2.4 bn.Contact:Frank GaubeGeneral Manager Investor Relations+49-711-911-11046frank.gaube@porsche-se.com---------------------------------------------------------------------------10-Jan-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include RegulatoryAnnouncements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Porsche Automobil Holding SEPorscheplatz 170435 StuttgartGermanyPhone: +49 (0)711 911-11046Fax: +49 (0)711 911-11819E-mail: InvestorRelations@porsche-se.comInternet: www.porsche-se.comISIN: DE000PAH0038WKN: PAH003Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (General Standard),Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market inDusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Tradegate ExchangeEnd of Announcement DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------534711 10-Jan-2017 CET/CEST