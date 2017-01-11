DGAP-News: CropEnergies grows in 3rd quarter and increases earnings forecast - Reduction of emissions required by European Commission only possible with secure basis for conventional biofuels

DGAP-News: CropEnergies AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9-month figuresCropEnergies grows in 3rd quarter and increases earnings forecast -Reduction of emissions required by European Commission only possible withsecure basis for conventional biofuels11.01.2017 / 07:00The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Mannheim, 11 January 2017 - In the first nine months of the financial year2016/17, CropEnergies AG, Mannheim, increased revenues slightly to EUR 565(previous year: EUR 558) million. The jump in revenues in the 3rd quarterto EUR 215 (previous year: EUR 168) million contributed significantly. Themain reason for the increase in revenues is the restart of the productionplant in Wilton, UK, by which CropEnergies increased bioethanol productionfrom 618,000 to 735,000 cubic meters in the reporting period. At the sametime, the food and animal feed volumes produced increased.With EUR 87 (previous year: EUR 89) million, EBITDA almost reached theprevious years" level. Due to lower proceed for bioethanol, food and animalfeed, the 3rd quarter contributed EUR 28 (previous year: EUR 32) million.At EUR 59 (previous year: EUR 63) million, operating profit was alsoslightly lower than in the previous year. The contribution of the 3rdquarter of EUR 18 (previous year: EUR 24) million was also lower than inthe year before, but higher than expected. Income from operations, as thesum of operating profit, earnings from entities consolidated at equity andspecial items improved in the first three quarters to EUR 53 (previousyear: EUR 50) million. After taxes, net earnings for the reporting periodimproved to EUR 36 (previous year: EUR 30) million.Against the background of these positive developments, CropEnergies hasincreased its forecast for the current financial year on 20 December 2016and now expects revenues between EUR 760 and EUR 790 (previously: EUR 670and EUR 720) million and an operating profit in a range of EUR 70 to EUR 85(previously: EUR 50 to EUR 80) million.The long-term development prospects for renewable energies in the transportsector are subject to a legal framework. In October 2014, the EuropeanCouncil decided that greenhouse gas emissions in the EU have to be reducedby 40 percent by 2030. This target can hardly be reached with the packageof climate and energy policy measures as presented by the EuropeanCommission in November 2016. Though the share of renewable energies in theEU is to increase to 27 percent, no specific target for the transportsector was defined. The burning of petrol and diesel especially in theEuropean road traffic emits approximately one billion tonnes of greenhousegases annually.In the last few years, the European bioethanol industry was able toincrease the greenhouse gas savings of ethanol from regional crops to, onaverage, approximately 70 percent by continuous improvements. Instead ofbuilding on this progress, the draft of the European Commission proposesdecreasing the share of biofuels made from crops from 7 percent in 2021 toa maximum of 3.8 percent in 2030. The share of certain alternative fuels,however, is to increase step by step from 1.5 percent in 2021 to 6.8percent in 2030. The European Commission ignores the continuing need forresearch and development that is necessary to ensure the competitiveness ofalternative fuels as additional alternative to fossil fuels. There isreason to fear that implementing the draft of the European Commission wouldnot lead to a decrease in fossil fuel use, but only to a decrease in theuse of highly efficient biofuels which are already on the market.To prevent this, CropEnergies, together with national and Europeanassociations, campaigns for a growing share of renewable fuels in thetransport sector. A development of alternative fuels can only be achievedin addition to - not instead of - already established biofuel made fromregional crops.The report for the first nine months of the financial year 2016/17 can bedownloaded from the CropEnergies website.CropEnergies AGEnsuring mobility in a climate friendly way - today and in the future - isCropEnergies" business. Founded in Mannheim, Germany, in 2006, the memberof the Südzucker Group is one of the leading European manufacturers ofsustainably produced bioethanol today. With its annual capacity of 1.3million cubic meters of bioethanol, CropEnergies produces bioethanol whichpredominantly replaces petrol in four modern production facilities inGermany, Belgium, the UK, and France. The highly efficient productionfacilities reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 70 percent on averageacross the whole value-added chain compared to fossil fuel.In addition to fuel alcohol, CropEnergies also produces 150,000 cubicmeters of high-purity neutral alcohol which is used in the cosmetics,pharmaceutical, and beverage industry or for technical applications. At thesame time, CropEnergies is an important producer of food and animal feedproducts. The raw materials which are used such as cereals and sugar beetsare completely utilized. As a result, more than 1 million tonnes of high-quality protein food and animal feed products are manufactured every yearout of the non-fermentable components of the raw materials.Through advanced technology and innovation CropEnergies contributes toensure a sustainable mobility from renewable sources today and in thefuture through its main product bioethanol: mobility - sustainable.renewable.The CropEnergies AG (ISIN DE000AOLAUP1) is listed at the regulated market(Prime Standard) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.Contact:Dr. Lilia Filipova-NeumannInvestor RelationsTel.: +49 (621) 71 41 90-30Fax: +49 (621) 71 41 90-03ir@cropenergies.deNadine Dejung-CustancePublic Relations / MarketingTel.: +49 (621) 71 41 90-65Fax: +49 (621) 71 41 90-04presse@cropenergies.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------11.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: CropEnergies AGMaximilianstr. 1068165 MannheimGermanyPhone: +49 (0)621-71 41 90 00Fax: +49 (0)621-71 41 90 04E-mail: info@cropenergies.deInternet: www.cropenergies.comISIN: DE000A0LAUP1WKN: A0LAUPListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------535325 11.01.2017