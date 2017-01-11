DGAP-News: SFC Energy and Indian Partner receive order for fuel cells from Indian Ministry of Home Affairs

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming OrdersSFC Energy and Indian Partner receive order for fuel cells from IndianMinistry of Home Affairs11.01.2017 / 07:30The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------SFC Energy AG - Press ReleaseSFC Energy and Indian Partner receive order for fuel cells from IndianMinistry of Home Affairs- The order is for more than 80 units, consisting of EMILY 3000, JENNY600S, Power Manager and Methanol Cartridge Refill stations.- Fuel cells are used to reliably power mission critical communicationequipment at Indian border outposts.- Fuel cells were selected for their superior efficiency andsignificantly easier logistics compared to generators and batteries.Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, January 11, 2017 - SFC Energy, a leadingprovider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile powergeneration markets, announces receipt and partial delivery of an order byits Indian partner, FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd, based out of Gurgaon, Haryana,India. An Indian paramilitary border protection force under the IndianMinistry of Home Affairs has ordered more than 80 SFC Energy products,accessories and more than 3,000 methanol fuel cartridges.The Indian paramilitary force will be using SFC Energy"s EMILY 3000 andJENNY 600S fuel cells for reliably powering border protection equipment,electrical equipment and, especially, critical communication systems atborder outposts, most of which are at very remote and difficult locations.EMILY 3000 is a highly efficient, very silent, environmentally friendlymobile power source for electrical devices in command and multipurposevehicles, and for fielded and stationary power in field outposts. It powerselectrical devices and recharges connected batteries automatically ondemand, 24/7, in any season and weather, without user attention. EMILY 3000consumes approx. 0.1 l methanol per hour. A generator in the sameapplication needs more than 2 l Diesel. Thus, EMILY 3000 enablessignificantly easier fuel logistics in difficult to access regions, withmuch reduced operating expenses.JENNY 600S fuel cell is a man-portable, highly flexible fuel cell system.It powers electric devices, e.g. radio or night vision devices. Incombination with the SFC Power Manager, JENNY 600S supplies parallel powerto different voltage devices and recharges batteries at the same time.SFC Energy"s Methanol Cartridge Refill stations are used for refillingJENNY 600S" 350 ml cartridges in the field from M10 fuel cartridges. The 10l cartridges can easily be transported by foot or air freight as posts areoften situated far away from any roads.The sustainable, almost completely emission-free operation of the fuelcells is a valuable contribution to protecting the environment, especiallyin those wild, largely untouched nature areas where the devices are used."The fuel cells bring major advantages to our customers", says KarandeepSingh, Managing Director of FC TecNrgy. "Soldiers serving at the borderoutposts will benefit from major weight reductions, consistent performanceand significant savings in fuel and fuel logistics, compared to the heavygenerators they have been using so far and make the transition to usinghighly intelligent yet easy to use and maintenance free energy source inextremely remote and harsh climatic conditions. It will be our endeavor tomake pre-planned and focused efforts for seamless training andinstallation. This will be backed up by dedicated in the region support toour customers. We see a major traction for SFC Energy"s methanol based fuelcells in India in the coming years and are jointly with SFC gearing up forleveraging this potential.""We are proud that with the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs anothergovernment organization has joined the ranks of our international defenseand government customers using SFC power products", says Dr. PeterPodesser, CEO of SFC Energy. "Our proven range of portable, mobile andstationary power solutions is becoming the power source of choice forborder protection applications."Numerous international defense and home security organizations are usingSFC Energy fuel cell products. SFC fuel cell and accessory products carry aNATO stock number. Additional information on the SFC Energy"s off gridpower portfolio for defense, security & safety, oil & gas, wind, trafficmanagement, environmental and telecommunications applications at www.sfc-defense.com, www.efoy-pro.com and at www.sfc.com.About SFC Energy GroupSFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions tothe stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number onesupplier of fuel cells, with over 35,000 fuel cells sold to date. TheCompany has award-winning products and serves a range of applications inthe Oil & Gas, Security & Industry and Consumer markets. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (WKN:756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).