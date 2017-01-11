DGAP-News: RedHill Biopharma Announces YELIVA(R) (ABC294640) Abstract Presentation at the 2017 Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Annual Conference
- The abstract, to be presented at the upcoming 2017 Cholangiocarcinoma
Foundation Annual Conference, describes positive findings from non-
clinical studies and the Phase I clinical study with YELIVA(R)
(ABC294640), suggesting that YELIVA(R) may be an effective drug for the
treatment of cholangiocarcinoma
- A Phase I study with YELIVA(R) in patients with advanced solid tumors
successfully met its primary and secondary endpoints
- Of the three cholangiocarcinoma patients in the Phase I study, one
patient had a sustained partial response (Overall Survival (OS) = 20.3
months) and the other two had stable disease (OS = 17.6 and 16.3
months)
- YELIVA(R) is a proprietary, first-in-class, orally-administered
sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2) selective inhibitor, with anti-cancer and
anti-inflammatory activities
- RedHill is pursuing several Phase I/II clinical studies with YELIVA(R)
in the U.S., targeting multiple oncology and inflammatory indications,
some of which are supported by National Cancer Institute (NCI) grants
awarded to Apogee Biotechnology and U.S. universities
TEL-AVIV, Israel, January 11, 2017 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL)
(TASE: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical
company primarily focused on the development and commercialization of late
clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs for
gastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer, announced the
presentation of an abstract relating to YELIVA(R), the Company"s
proprietary, first-in-class, orally-administered sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2)
selective inhibitor, at the 2017 Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Annual
Conference, on February 2, 2017, in Salt Lake City, UT.
The abstract, entitled "Targeting Sphingosine Kinase-2 for the Treatment of
Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA)"[1], was authored by scientists from the Mayo
Clinic, Apogee Biotechnology Corp. (Apogee), the Medical University of
South Carolina (MUSC) and RedHill. It will be presented by one of its
authors, Dr. Lewis R. Roberts, M.B., Ch.B., Ph.D, a gastroenterologist and
hepatologist at Mayo Clinic and the External Co-Chair of The Cancer Genome
Atlas (TCGA) Cholangiocarcinoma Project of the National Cancer Institute
(NCI).
The authors of the abstract assessed the effects of YELIVA(R) on
cholangiocarcinoma cells in culture and in patients in the Phase I clinical
study with YELIVA(R), concluding that the findings from these studies
suggest that YELIVA(R) may be an effective drug for the treatment of
cholangiocarcinoma. Cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) is a highly
lethal malignancy for which there is a need for more effective systemic
treatments. Surgery with complete resection remains the only curative
therapy for cholangiocarcinoma, however only a minority of patients are
classified as having a resectable tumor at the time of diagnosis[2].
RedHill announced in June 2016 that the final results from the Phase I
study with YELIVA(R) in patients with advanced solid tumors confirmed that
the study, conducted at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, successfully met its
primary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating that the drug is well-
tolerated and can be safely administered to cancer patients at doses that
provide circulating drug levels that are predicted to have therapeutic
activity.
Of the three patients with cholangiocarcinoma in the Phase I study, one
subject achieved a sustained partial response (Overall Survival (OS) = 20.3
months) and the other two subjects had stable disease (OS = 17.6 and 16.3
months).
YELIVA(R) is a Phase II-stage, proprietary, first-in-class, orally-
administered sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2) selective inhibitor with anticancer
and anti-inflammatory activities, targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory
and gastrointestinal indications. By inhibiting the SK2 enzyme, YELIVA(R)
blocks the synthesis of sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P), a lipid signaling
molecule that promotes cancer growth and pathological inflammation.
A Phase II study with YELIVA(R) for the treatment of advanced
hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) was initiated at MUSC Hollings Cancer
Center. The study is supported by a $1.8 million grant from the NCI,
awarded to MUSC, which is intended to fund a broad range of studies on the
feasibility of targeting sphingolipid metabolism for the treatment of a
variety of solid tumor cancers, with additional support from RedHill.
A Phase Ib/II study with YELIVA(R) for the treatment of refractory or
relapsed multiple myeloma was initiated at Duke University Medical Center.
The study is supported by a $2 million grant from the NCI Small Business
Innovation Research Program (SBIR) awarded to Apogee, in conjunction with
Duke University, with additional support from RedHill.
A Phase I/II clinical study evaluating YELIVA(R) in patients with
refractory/relapsed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma was initiated in June
2015 at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New
Orleans and was recently amended to address overall recruitment prospects.
The study will now also include Kaposi sarcoma patients. The study is
supported by a grant from the NCI awarded to Apogee, with additional
support from RedHill.
A Phase Ib study to evaluate YELIVA(R) as a radioprotectant for prevention
of mucositis in head and neck cancer patients undergoing therapeutic
radiotherapy is planned to be initiated in the first half of 2017.
Additional Phase I/II studies with YELIVA(R) for other indications are in
various stages of preparation.
About RedHill Biopharma Ltd.:
RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: RDHL) is a specialty biopharmaceutical
company headquartered in Israel, primarily focused on the development and
commercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered,
small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatory
diseases and cancer. RedHill has a U.S. co-promotion agreement with
Concordia for Donnatal(R), a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in the
treatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis. RedHill"s clinical-stage pipeline
includes: (i) RHB-105 - an oral combination therapy for the treatment of
Helicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first Phase
III study; (ii) RHB-104 - an oral combination therapy for the treatment of
Crohn"s disease with an ongoing first Phase III study and a completed
proof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis; (iii) BEKINDA(R)
(RHB-102) - a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with an
ongoing Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and an
ongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; (iv) RHB-106 - an encapsulated bowel
preparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; (v) YELIVA(R)
(ABC294640) - a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2
selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory and
gastrointestinal indications; (vi) MESUPRON - a Phase II-stage first-in-
class, orally-administered uPA inhibitor, targeting gastrointestinal and
other solid tumors and (vii) RIZAPORT(R) (RHB-103) - an oral thin film
formulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currently
under discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received in
Germany in October 2015. More information about the Company is available
at: www.redhillbio.com.
