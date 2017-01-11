DGAP-News: RedHill Biopharma Announces YELIVA(R) (ABC294640) Abstract Presentation at the 2017 Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Annual Conference



Company contact: IR contact (U.S.):

Adi Frish Marcy Nanus

Senior VP Business Development & Senior Vice President

Licensing The Trout Group

RedHill Biopharma +1-646-378-2927

+972-54-6543-112 Mnanus@troutgroup.com

adi@redhillbio.com



DGAP-News: RedHill Biopharma Ltd. / Key word(s): ConferenceRedHill Biopharma Announces YELIVA(R) (ABC294640) Abstract Presentation atthe 2017 Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Annual Conference11.01.2017 / 09:19The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------RedHill Biopharma Announces YELIVA(R) (ABC294640) Abstract Presentation atthe 2017 Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation Annual Conference- The abstract, to be presented at the upcoming 2017 CholangiocarcinomaFoundation Annual Conference, describes positive findings from non-clinical studies and the Phase I clinical study with YELIVA(R)(ABC294640), suggesting that YELIVA(R) may be an effective drug for thetreatment of cholangiocarcinoma- A Phase I study with YELIVA(R) in patients with advanced solid tumorssuccessfully met its primary and secondary endpoints- Of the three cholangiocarcinoma patients in the Phase I study, onepatient had a sustained partial response (Overall Survival (OS) = 20.3months) and the other two had stable disease (OS = 17.6 and 16.3months)- YELIVA(R) is a proprietary, first-in-class, orally-administeredsphingosine kinase-2 (SK2) selective inhibitor, with anti-cancer andanti-inflammatory activities- RedHill is pursuing several Phase I/II clinical studies with YELIVA(R)in the U.S., targeting multiple oncology and inflammatory indications,some of which are supported by National Cancer Institute (NCI) grantsawarded to Apogee Biotechnology and U.S. universitiesTEL-AVIV, Israel, January 11, 2017 RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL)(TASE: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceuticalcompany primarily focused on the development and commercialization of lateclinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered, small molecule drugs forgastrointestinal and inflammatory diseases and cancer, announced thepresentation of an abstract relating to YELIVA(R), the Company"sproprietary, first-in-class, orally-administered sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2)selective inhibitor, at the 2017 Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation AnnualConference, on February 2, 2017, in Salt Lake City, UT.The abstract, entitled "Targeting Sphingosine Kinase-2 for the Treatment ofCholangiocarcinoma (CCA)"[1], was authored by scientists from the MayoClinic, Apogee Biotechnology Corp. (Apogee), the Medical University ofSouth Carolina (MUSC) and RedHill. It will be presented by one of itsauthors, Dr. Lewis R. Roberts, M.B., Ch.B., Ph.D, a gastroenterologist andhepatologist at Mayo Clinic and the External Co-Chair of The Cancer GenomeAtlas (TCGA) Cholangiocarcinoma Project of the National Cancer Institute(NCI).The authors of the abstract assessed the effects of YELIVA(R) oncholangiocarcinoma cells in culture and in patients in the Phase I clinicalstudy with YELIVA(R), concluding that the findings from these studiessuggest that YELIVA(R) may be an effective drug for the treatment ofcholangiocarcinoma. Cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) is a highlylethal malignancy for which there is a need for more effective systemictreatments. Surgery with complete resection remains the only curativetherapy for cholangiocarcinoma, however only a minority of patients areclassified as having a resectable tumor at the time of diagnosis[2].RedHill announced in June 2016 that the final results from the Phase Istudy with YELIVA(R) in patients with advanced solid tumors confirmed thatthe study, conducted at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, successfully met itsprimary and secondary endpoints, demonstrating that the drug is well-tolerated and can be safely administered to cancer patients at doses thatprovide circulating drug levels that are predicted to have therapeuticactivity.Of the three patients with cholangiocarcinoma in the Phase I study, onesubject achieved a sustained partial response (Overall Survival (OS) = 20.3months) and the other two subjects had stable disease (OS = 17.6 and 16.3months).YELIVA(R) is a Phase II-stage, proprietary, first-in-class, orally-administered sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2) selective inhibitor with anticancerand anti-inflammatory activities, targeting multiple oncology, inflammatoryand gastrointestinal indications. By inhibiting the SK2 enzyme, YELIVA(R)blocks the synthesis of sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P), a lipid signalingmolecule that promotes cancer growth and pathological inflammation.A Phase II study with YELIVA(R) for the treatment of advancedhepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) was initiated at MUSC Hollings CancerCenter. The study is supported by a $1.8 million grant from the NCI,awarded to MUSC, which is intended to fund a broad range of studies on thefeasibility of targeting sphingolipid metabolism for the treatment of avariety of solid tumor cancers, with additional support from RedHill.A Phase Ib/II study with YELIVA(R) for the treatment of refractory orrelapsed multiple myeloma was initiated at Duke University Medical Center.The study is supported by a $2 million grant from the NCI Small BusinessInnovation Research Program (SBIR) awarded to Apogee, in conjunction withDuke University, with additional support from RedHill.A Phase I/II clinical study evaluating YELIVA(R) in patients withrefractory/relapsed diffuse large B-cell lymphoma was initiated in June2015 at the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in NewOrleans and was recently amended to address overall recruitment prospects.The study will now also include Kaposi sarcoma patients. The study issupported by a grant from the NCI awarded to Apogee, with additionalsupport from RedHill.A Phase Ib study to evaluate YELIVA(R) as a radioprotectant for preventionof mucositis in head and neck cancer patients undergoing therapeuticradiotherapy is planned to be initiated in the first half of 2017.Additional Phase I/II studies with YELIVA(R) for other indications are invarious stages of preparation.About YELIVA(R) (ABC294640):YELIVA(R) (ABC294640) is a Phase II-stage, proprietary, first-in-class,orally-administered, sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2) selective inhibitor withanti-cancer and anti-inflammatory activities. RedHill is pursuing withYELIVA(R) multiple clinical programs in oncology, inflammatory andgastrointestinal indications. By inhibiting the SK2 enzyme, YELIVA(R)blocks the synthesis of sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P), a lipid signalingmolecule that promotes cancer growth and pathological inflammation. SK2 isan innovative molecular target for anticancer therapy because of itscritical role in catalyzing the formation of S1P, which is known toregulate cell proliferation and activation of inflammatory pathways.YELIVA(R) was originally developed by U.S.-based Apogee Biotechnology Corp.and completed multiple successful pre-clinical studies in oncology,inflammation, GI and radioprotection models, as well as the ABC-101 Phase Iclinical study in cancer patients with advanced solid tumors. The Phase Istudy included the first-ever longitudinal analysis of plasma S1P levels asa potential pharmacodynamic (PD) biomarker for activity of a sphingolipid-targeted drug. The administration of YELIVA(R) resulted in a rapid andpronounced decrease in S1P levels, with several patients having prolongedstabilization of disease. The development of YELIVA(R) was funded to dateprimarily by grants and contracts from U.S. federal and state governmentagencies awarded to Apogee Biotechnology Corp., including the U.S. NationalCancer Institute, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services"Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), the U.S.Department of Defense and the FDA Office of Orphan Products Development.About RedHill Biopharma Ltd.:RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: RDHL) is a specialty biopharmaceuticalcompany headquartered in Israel, primarily focused on the development andcommercialization of late clinical-stage, proprietary, orally-administered,small molecule drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal and inflammatorydiseases and cancer. RedHill has a U.S. co-promotion agreement withConcordia for Donnatal(R), a prescription oral adjunctive drug used in thetreatment of IBS and acute enterocolitis. RedHill"s clinical-stage pipelineincludes: (i) RHB-105 - an oral combination therapy for the treatment ofHelicobacter pylori infection with successful results from a first PhaseIII study; (ii) RHB-104 - an oral combination therapy for the treatment ofCrohn"s disease with an ongoing first Phase III study and a completedproof-of-concept Phase IIa study for multiple sclerosis; (iii) BEKINDA(R)(RHB-102) - a once-daily oral pill formulation of ondansetron with anongoing Phase III study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and anongoing Phase II study for IBS-D; (iv) RHB-106 - an encapsulated bowelpreparation licensed to Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.; (v) YELIVA(R)(ABC294640) - a Phase II-stage, orally-administered, first-in-class SK2selective inhibitor targeting multiple oncology, inflammatory andgastrointestinal indications; (vi) MESUPRON - a Phase II-stage first-in-class, orally-administered uPA inhibitor, targeting gastrointestinal andother solid tumors and (vii) RIZAPORT(R) (RHB-103) - an oral thin filmformulation of rizatriptan for acute migraines, with a U.S. NDA currentlyunder discussion with the FDA and marketing authorization received inGermany in October 2015. More information about the Company is availableat: www.redhillbio.com.This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaningof the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statementsmay be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects,""anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes,""hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are basedon certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risksand uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company"s control, andcannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results maydiffer materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-lookingstatements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risksand uncertainties associated with (i) the initiation, timing, progress andresults of the Company"s research, manufacturing, preclinical studies,clinical trials, and other therapeutic candidate development efforts; (ii)the Company"s ability to advance its therapeutic candidates into clinicaltrials or to successfully complete its preclinical studies or clinicaltrials; (iii) the extent and number of additional studies that the Companymay be required to conduct and the Company"s receipt of regulatoryapprovals for its therapeutic candidates, and the timing of otherregulatory filings, approvals and feedback; (iv) the manufacturing,clinical development, commercialization, and market acceptance of theCompany"s therapeutic candidates; (v) the Company"s ability to establishand maintain corporate collaborations; (vi) the Company"s ability toacquire products approved for marketing in the U.S. that achieve commercialsuccess and build its own marketing and commercialization capabilities;(vii) the interpretation of the properties and characteristics of theCompany"s therapeutic candidates and of the results obtained with itstherapeutic candidates in research, preclinical studies or clinical trials;(viii) the implementation of the Company"s business model, strategic plansfor its business and therapeutic candidates; (ix) the scope of protectionthe Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual propertyrights covering its therapeutic candidates and its ability to operate itsbusiness without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (x)parties from whom the Company licenses its intellectual property defaultingin their obligations to the Company; (xi) estimates of the Company"sexpenses, future revenues capital requirements and the Company"s needs foradditional financing; (xii) competitive companies and technologies withinthe Company"s industry; and (xiii) the impact of the political and securitysituation in Israel on the Company"s business. More detailed informationabout the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization offorward-looking statements is set forth in the Company"s filings with theSecurities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company"s AnnualReport on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on February 25, 2016. All forward-looking statements included in this Press Release are made only as of thedate of this Press Release. We assume no obligation to update any writtenor oral forward-looking statement unless required by law.[1] The abstract was authored by Lewis R. Roberts, Xiwei Ding, Melanie B.Thomas, Carolyn D. Britten, Mark L. Levitt, Lynn W. Maines and Charles D.Smith[2] Banales JM et al. Expert consensus document: Cholangiocarcinoma:current knowledge and future perspectives consensus statement from theEuropean Network for the Study of Cholangiocarcinoma (ENS-CCA), Nat RevGastroenterol Hepatol. 2016;13:261-280.