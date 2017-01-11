DGAP-CMS: KWS SAAT SE: Release of a capital market information





Datum Total number of Average stock Volume (EUR)

shares bought market prize

back (number) (EUR)

January 4, 2017 178 281.2556 50,063.50

January 5, 2017 270 281.5248 76,011.70

January 6, 2017 298 283.7730 84,564.35



In total 746 282.3586 210,639.55







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: KWS SAAT SE / share buybackKWS SAAT SE: Release of a capital market information11.01.2017 / 11:15Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of theCommission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 1st InterimAnnouncementKWS SAAT SE / Share buybackIn the period from January 4, 2017 up to and including January 6, 2017, KWSSAAT SE bought back a total of 746 shares of KWS SAAT SE within theframework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of December9, 2016 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation(EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shareswould commence on January 4, 2017.The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period fromJanuary 4, 2017 up to and including January 6, 2017 and the daily averagestock market prices of the shares are as follows:Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of theRegulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online underhttp://www.kws.com/IR/Employee-Stock-Program.The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE shares was carried out by a bank assignedby KWS SAAT SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRAtrading).Einbeck, January 11, 2017KWS SAAT SEThe Executive Board---------------------------------------------------------------------------11.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: KWS SAAT SEGrimsehlstraße 3137555 EinbeckGermanyInternet: www.kws.deEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------535329 11.01.2017