---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 1st Interim
Announcement
KWS SAAT SE / Share buyback
In the period from January 4, 2017 up to and including January 6, 2017, KWS
SAAT SE bought back a total of 746 shares of KWS SAAT SE within the
framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of December
9, 2016 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation
(EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares
would commence on January 4, 2017.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from
January 4, 2017 up to and including January 6, 2017 and the daily average
stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Datum Total number of Average stock Volume (EUR)
shares bought market prize
back (number) (EUR)
January 4, 2017 178 281.2556 50,063.50
January 5, 2017 270 281.5248 76,011.70
January 6, 2017 298 283.7730 84,564.35
In total 746 282.3586 210,639.55
Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3
of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under
http://www.kws.com/IR/Employee-Stock-Program.
The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE shares was carried out by a bank assigned
by KWS SAAT SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA
trading).
Einbeck, January 11, 2017
KWS SAAT SE
The Executive Board
Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE
Grimsehlstraße 31
37555 Einbeck
Germany
Internet: www.kws.de
