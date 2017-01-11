DGAP-CMS: KWS SAAT SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: KWS SAAT SE / share buyback
KWS SAAT SE: Release of a capital market information

11.01.2017 / 11:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 1st Interim
Announcement

KWS SAAT SE / Share buyback

In the period from January 4, 2017 up to and including January 6, 2017, KWS
SAAT SE bought back a total of 746 shares of KWS SAAT SE within the
framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of December
9, 2016 pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation
(EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares
would commence on January 4, 2017.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from
January 4, 2017 up to and including January 6, 2017 and the daily average
stock market prices of the shares are as follows:



Datum             Total number of    Average stock      Volume (EUR)
                  shares bought      market prize
                  back (number)      (EUR)
January 4, 2017   178                281.2556                     50,063.50
January 5, 2017   270                281.5248                     76,011.70
January 6, 2017   298                283.7730                     84,564.35

In total          746                282.3586                    210,639.55




Further information pursuant to Article 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3
of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available online under
http://www.kws.com/IR/Employee-Stock-Program.

The purchase of the KWS SAAT SE shares was carried out by a bank assigned
by KWS SAAT SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA
trading).

Einbeck, January 11, 2017

KWS SAAT SE

The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: KWS SAAT SE
Grimsehlstraße 31
37555 Einbeck
Germany
Internet: www.kws.de



