Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
SLM Solutions Group AG
Roggenhorster Strasse 9c
23556 Lübeck
Germany
2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware
United States of America (USA)
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
19 Dec 2016
6. Total positions
% of voting % of voting rights total of total number
rights attached through instruments both in % of voting
to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of
of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer
Result- 5.81 % 6.53 % 12.34 % 17980867
ing
situat-
ion
Previo- 4.24 % 8.29 % 12.53 % /
us
notifi-
cation
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect
21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22
WpHG)
DE000A111338 0 1044881 0.00 % 5.81 %
Total 1044881 5.81 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration Exercise or Voting Voting
or maturity conversion rights rights
date period absolute in %
Right of recall over at any at any 1035132 5.76 %
securities lending time/jederze- time/jederzei-
agreements it t
Total 1035132 5.76 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type Expiration or maturity Exercise Cash or Voting Voting
of date or physical rights rights
instru- conversion settlemen- absolut- in %
ment period t e
Equity Vom 09.10.2017 bis zum at any Cash 138805 0.77 %
Swap 11.07.2018 / From time/jeder-
09.10.2017 to zeit
11.07.2018
Total 138805 0.77 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and
does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly
or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both
rights (if at through instruments (if (if at least
least held 3% or at least held 5% or held 5% or
more) more) more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Capital
Management,
LLC
Morgan Stanley % % %
Domestic
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley % % %
Capital
Services LLC
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
Capital
Management,
LLC
Morgan Stanley % % %
Domestic
Holdings, Inc.
Morgan Stanley 4.80 % % 5.60 %
& Co. LLC
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
International
Holdings Inc.
Morgan Stanley % % %
International
Limited
Morgan Stanley % % %
UK Group
Morgan Stanley % % %
Investments
(UK)
Morgan Stanley % 5.02 % 6.03 %
& Co.
International
plc
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG
Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)
10. Other explanatory remarks:
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
11.01.2017
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: SLM Solutions Group AG
Roggenhorster Strasse 9c
23556 Lübeck
Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com
End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
535549 11.01.2017
