---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nemetschek SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: April 28, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: April 28, 2017
German: https://www.nemetschek.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
English: https://www.nemetschek.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)
Date of disclosure / German: October 27, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: October 27, 2017
German: https://www.nemetschek.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
English: https://www.nemetschek.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/


Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
Internet: www.nemetschek.com



