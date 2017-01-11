DGAP-AFR: Nemetschek SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nemetschek SE / Preliminaryannouncement on the disclosure of financial statementsNemetschek SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterlyreports and quarterly/interim statements11.01.2017 / 15:28Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports andquarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS GroupAG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Nemetschek SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shallbedisclosed :Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)Date of disclosure / German: April 28, 2017Date of disclosure / English: April 28, 2017German: https://www.nemetschek.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/English: https://www.nemetschek.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)Date of disclosure / German: October 27, 2017Date of disclosure / English: October 27, 2017German: https://www.nemetschek.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/English: https://www.nemetschek.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/---------------------------------------------------------------------------11.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Nemetschek SEKonrad-Zuse-Platz 181829 MünchenGermanyInternet: www.nemetschek.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------535611 11.01.2017