DGAP-AFR: Nemetschek SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nemetschek SE / Preliminaryannouncement on the disclosure of financial statementsNemetschek SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financialreports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the GermanSecurities Act]11.01.2017 / 15:18Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accordingto Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Nemetschek SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shallbedisclosed :Report: Annual financial report of the groupDate of disclosure / German: March 31, 2017Date of disclosure / English: March 31, 2017German: https://www.nemetschek.com/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/English: https://www.nemetschek.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)Date of disclosure / German: July 28, 2017Date of disclosure / English: July 28, 2017German: https://www.nemetschek.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/English: https://www.nemetschek.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/---------------------------------------------------------------------------11.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Nemetschek SEKonrad-Zuse-Platz 181829 MünchenGermanyInternet: www.nemetschek.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------535607 11.01.2017