DGAP-AFR: Nemetschek SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Nemetschek SE / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Nemetschek SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial
reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German
Securities Act]

11.01.2017 / 15:18
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according
to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
Nemetschek SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 31, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 31, 2017
German: https://www.nemetschek.com/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
English: https://www.nemetschek.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 28, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: July 28, 2017
German: https://www.nemetschek.com/de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte/
English: https://www.nemetschek.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports/


Language: English
Company: Nemetschek SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 München
Germany
Internet: www.nemetschek.com



