Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2017. január 12., csütörtök, 08:30

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Vonovia SE / Total Voting Rights
Announcement
Vonovia SE: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German
Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12.01.2017 / 08:30
Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer

Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany

2. Type of capital measure

Type of capital measure Date of status / date
of effect
Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a
para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 10 Jan 2017
WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:

466,339,759


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English
Company: Vonovia SE
Universitätsstraße 133
44803 Bochum
Germany
Internet: www.vonovia.de



