12.01.2017
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dürkopp Adler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall
be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 08, 2017
German: http://www.duerkopp-adler.com/export/sites/duerkoppadler/commons/investor/downloads/DA_2016.pdf

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 18, 2017
German: http://www.duerkopp-adler.com/export/sites/duerkoppadler/commons/investor/downloads/DA_Zwischenmitteilung_06_2017.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 08, 2017
German: http://www.duerkopp-adler.com/export/sites/duerkoppadler/commons/investor/downloads/DA_GB_2016_DE.pdf


Language: English
Company: Dürkopp Adler AG
Potsdamer Straße 190
33719 Bielefeld
Germany
Internet: www.duerkopp-adler.com



