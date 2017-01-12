DGAP-AFR: Dürkopp Adler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dürkopp Adler AG /Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statementsDürkopp Adler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financialreports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the GermanSecurities Act]12.01.2017 / 08:57Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accordingto Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Dürkopp Adler AG hereby announces that the following financial reportsshallbe disclosed :Report: Annual financial reportDate of disclosure / German: March 08, 2017German: http://www.duerkopp-adler.com/export/sites/duerkoppadler/commons/investor/downloads/DA_2016.pdfReport: Financial report (half-year/Q2)Date of disclosure / German: August 18, 2017German: http://www.duerkopp-adler.com/export/sites/duerkoppadler/commons/investor/downloads/DA_Zwischenmitteilung_06_2017.pdfReport: Annual financial report of the groupDate of disclosure / German: March 08, 2017German: http://www.duerkopp-adler.com/export/sites/duerkoppadler/commons/investor/downloads/DA_GB_2016_DE.pdf---------------------------------------------------------------------------12.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Dürkopp Adler AGPotsdamer Straße 19033719 BielefeldGermanyInternet: www.duerkopp-adler.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------535753 12.01.2017