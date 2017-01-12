DGAP-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AGHUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-widedistribution12.01.2017 / 10:03Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuerHUGO BOSS AGDieselstraße 1272555 MetzingenGermany2. Reason for notificationX Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rightsAcquisition/disposal of instrumentsChange of breakdown of voting rightsX Other reason:Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiarylevel3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationName: City and country of registered office:BlackRock, Inc. Wilmington, DEUnited States of America (USA)4. Names of shareholder(s)holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached06 Jan 20176. Total positions% of voting % of voting rights total of total numberrights attached through instruments both in % of votingto shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights ofof 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuerResult- 5.11 % 1.26 % 6.36 % 70,400,000ingsituat-ionPrevio- 5.25 % 1.09 % 6.34 % /usnotifi-cation7. Notified details of the resulting situationa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)ISIN absolute in %direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22WpHG)DE000A1PHFF7 0 3594084 0 % 5.11 %Total 3594084 5.11 %b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHGType of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Votinginstrument maturity date conversion rights rights inperiod absolute %Lent N/A N/A 886677 1.26 %SecuritiesTotal 886677 1.26 %b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHGType of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Votinginstrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rightsnt date period settlement absolute in %Total %8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notificationobligationPerson subject to the notification obligation is not controlled anddoes itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directlyor indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimatecontrolling natural person or legal entity:Name % of voting % of voting rights Total ofrights (if at through instruments both (if atleast held 3% (if at least held least heldor more) 5% or more) 5% or more)BlackRock, Inc. % % %Trident Merger, LLC % % %BlackRock Investment % % %Management, LLCBlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock Holdco 4, % % %LLCBlackRock Holdco 6, % % %LLCBlackRock Delaware % % %Holdings Inc.BlackRock % % %Institutional TrustCompany, NationalAssociationBlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock Holdco 4, % % %LLCBlackRock Holdco 6, % % %LLCBlackRock Delaware % % %Holdings Inc.BlackRock Fund % % %AdvisorsBlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock Capital % % %Holdings, Inc.BlackRock Advisors, % % %LLCBlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock (Singapore) % % %Holdco Pte. Ltd.BlackRock (Singapore) % % %LimitedBlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock (Singapore) % % %Holdco Pte. Ltd.BlackRock Asia-Pac % % %Holdco, LLCBlackRock HK Holdco % % %LimitedBlackRock Asset % % %Management North AsiaLimitedBlackrock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock (Singapore) % % %Holdco Pte. Ltd.BlackRock Asia-Pac % % %Holdco, LLCBlackRock HK Holdco % % %LimitedBlackRock Cayco % % %LimitedBlackRock Trident % % %Holding CompanyLimitedBlackRock Japan % % %Holdings GKBlackRock Japan Co., % % %Ltd.BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Australia % % %Holdco Pty. Ltd.BlackRock Investment % % %Management(Australia) LimitedBlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Holdco 3, % % %LLCBlackRock Canada % % %Holdings LPBlackRock Canada % % %Holdings ULCBlackRock Asset % % %Management CanadaLimitedBlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Group % % %LimitedBlackRock Advisors % % %(UK) LimitedBlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Group % % %LimitedBlackRock Luxembourg % % %Holdco S.à r.l.BLACKROCK % % %(Luxembourg) S.A.BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Group % % %LimitedBlackRock Luxembourg % % %Holdco S.à r.l.BlackRock Investment % % %Management IrelandHoldings LimitedBlackRock Asset % % %Management IrelandLimitedBlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Group % % %LimitedBlackRock % % %International LimitedBlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Group % % %LimitedBlackRock % % %International LimitedBlackRock Life % % %LimitedBlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Group % % %LimitedBlackRock % % %(Netherlands) B.V.BlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Group % % %LimitedBlackRock Investment % % %Management (UK)LimitedBlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Group % % %LimitedBlackRock Investment % % %Management (UK)LimitedBlackRock Asset % % %ManagementDeutschland AGBlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Group % % %LimitedBlackRock Investment % % %Management (UK)LimitedBlackRock Asset % % %ManagementDeutschland AGiShares (DE) I % % %Investmentaktiengesel-lschaft mitTeilgesellschaftsverm-ögenBlackRock, Inc. % % %BlackRock Holdco 2, % % %Inc.BlackRock Financial % % %Management, Inc.BlackRock % % %InternationalHoldings, Inc.BR Jersey % % %InternationalHoldings L.P.BlackRock Group % % %LimitedBlackRock Investment % % %Management (UK)LimitedBlackRock Fund % % %Managers Limited9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHGDate of general meeting:Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)10. Other explanatory remarks: