DGAP-News: Pfleiderer GmbH: Change of company name to PCF GmbH
2017. január 12., csütörtök, 11:33DGAP-News: Pfleiderer GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Bond
Pfleiderer GmbH: Change of company name to PCF GmbH
12.01.2017 / 11:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
We hereby inform you that Pfleiderer GmbH changed its name to "PCF GmbH"
with effect from 4 January 2017. The company"s address and contact details
remain unchanged.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
12.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Pfleiderer GmbH
Ingolstädter Str. 51
92318 Neumarkt
Germany
Phone: 09181-28-0
Fax: 09181-28-482
E-mail: info@pfleiderer.com
Internet: www.pfleiderer.com
ISIN: DE000A12T176, DE000A12T184
WKN: A12T17, A12T18
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,
Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open
Market in Frankfurt
End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
535877 12.01.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: USU KCenter awarded as one of the 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers 2016 by CIOReview
[2016.10.10. 11:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: gamigo AG: Positive growth of revenues and earnings in H1 2016
[2016.09.30. 14:05]