DGAP-News: Pfleiderer GmbH: Change of company name to PCF GmbH

DGAP-News: Pfleiderer GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/BondPfleiderer GmbH: Change of company name to PCF GmbH12.01.2017 / 11:33The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------We hereby inform you that Pfleiderer GmbH changed its name to "PCF GmbH"with effect from 4 January 2017. The company"s address and contact detailsremain unchanged.---------------------------------------------------------------------------12.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Pfleiderer GmbHIngolstädter Str. 5192318 NeumarktGermanyPhone: 09181-28-0Fax: 09181-28-482E-mail: info@pfleiderer.comInternet: www.pfleiderer.comISIN: DE000A12T176, DE000A12T184WKN: A12T17, A12T18Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; OpenMarket in FrankfurtEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------535877 12.01.2017