DGAP-News: Pfleiderer GmbH: Change of company name to PCF GmbH

2017. január 12., csütörtök, 11:33

DGAP-News: Pfleiderer GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Bond
Pfleiderer GmbH: Change of company name to PCF GmbH

12.01.2017 / 11:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

We hereby inform you that Pfleiderer GmbH changed its name to "PCF GmbH"
with effect from 4 January 2017. The company"s address and contact details
remain unchanged.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

12.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English
Company: Pfleiderer GmbH
Ingolstädter Str. 51
92318 Neumarkt
Germany
Phone: 09181-28-0
Fax: 09181-28-482
E-mail: info@pfleiderer.com
Internet: www.pfleiderer.com
ISIN: DE000A12T176, DE000A12T184
WKN: A12T17, A12T18
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf,
Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open
Market in Frankfurt



End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

535877 12.01.2017
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum