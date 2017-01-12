DGAP-AFR: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Oldenburgische LandesbankAG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statementsOldenburgische Landesbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication offinancial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Act]12.01.2017 / 12:29Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accordingto Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Oldenburgische Landesbank AG hereby announces that the following financialreports shall be disclosed :Report: Annual financial reportDate of disclosure / German: March 30, 2017German: http://www.olb.de/geschaeftsberichteReport: Financial report (half-year/Q2)Date of disclosure / German: August 11, 2017German: http://www.olb.de/geschaeftsberichte