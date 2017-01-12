DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information





Date Number of Shares Average price (EUR)

03.01.2017 33,500 180.8238

04.01.2017 30,000 180.7372

05.01.2017 36,155 179.1686

06.01.2017 32,238 178.5799

09.01.2017 19,838 177.4614

10.01.2017 31,074 176.9863

11.01.2017 25,385 177.8630







Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: MünchenerRückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosureaccording to art. 3 para. 2 of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback -16th Interim ReportingMünchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München:Release of a capital market information12.01.2017 / 13:12Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosure according to art. 3 para. 2 of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052Share buyback - 16th Interim ReportingIn the time period from 03 January 2017 until and including 11 January2017, a number of 208,190 shares were bought back within the framework ofthe share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-GesellschaftAktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 08 June 2016, the Companydisclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003the begin of the share buyback on 09 June 2016.The total number of shares which have been bought back within the frameworkof the share buyback in the time period from 09 June 2016 until andincluding 11 January 2017 amounts to 4,385,838 shares.The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that hasbeen commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively onthe electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re(www.munichre.com).Munich, 12 January 2017Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MünchenThe Board of Management---------------------------------------------------------------------------12.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Münchener Rückversicherungs-GesellschaftAktiengesellschaft in MünchenKöniginstraße 10780802 MünchenGermanyInternet: www.munichre.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------535969 12.01.2017