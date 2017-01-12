DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

2017. január 12., csütörtök, 13:12

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener
Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure
according to art. 3 para. 2 of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback -
16th Interim Reporting
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München:
Release of a capital market information

12.01.2017 / 13:12
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP -
a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclosure according to art. 3 para. 2 of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback - 16th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 03 January 2017 until and including 11 January
2017, a number of 208,190 shares were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 08 June 2016, the Company
disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003
the begin of the share buyback on 09 June 2016.



Date        Number of Shares               Average price (EUR)
03.01.2017  33,500                         180.8238
04.01.2017  30,000                         180.7372
05.01.2017  36,155                         179.1686
06.01.2017  32,238                         178.5799
09.01.2017  19,838                         177.4614
10.01.2017  31,074                         176.9863
11.01.2017  25,385                         177.8630




The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 09 June 2016 until and
including 11 January 2017 amounts to 4,385,838 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has
been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on
the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3
of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re
(www.munichre.com).

Munich, 12 January 2017

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
The Board of Management


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

12.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Aktiengesellschaft in München
Königinstraße 107
80802 München
Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com



End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

535969 12.01.2017
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum