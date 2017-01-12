DGAP-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft english
2017. január 12., csütörtök, 14:37Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
12.01.2017 / 14:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Stomberg
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI
529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005470405
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
64.54 EUR 451.78 EUR
64.55 EUR 839.15 EUR
64.57 EUR 1033.12 EUR
64.57 EUR 581.13 EUR
64.59 EUR 8073.75 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
64.5819 EUR 10978.9300 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-01-11; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Chi-X Europe
MIC: CHIX
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
12.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com
End of News DGAP News Service
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
32297 12.01.2017
