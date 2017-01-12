DGAP-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them12.01.2017 / 14:36The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associateda) NameTitle: Dr.First name: RolfLast name(s): Stomberg2. Reason for the notificationa) Position / statusPosition: Member of the administrative or supervisory bodyb) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitora) NameLANXESS Aktiengesellschaftb) LEI529900PTLRE72EMYIJ774. Details of the transaction(s)a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification codeType: ShareISIN: DE0005470405b) Nature of the transactionAcquisitionc) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) Volume(s)64.54 EUR 451.78 EUR64.55 EUR 839.15 EUR64.57 EUR 1033.12 EUR64.57 EUR 581.13 EUR64.59 EUR 8073.75 EURd) Aggregated informationPrice Aggregated volume64.5819 EUR 10978.9300 EURe) Date of the transaction2017-01-11; UTC+1f) Place of the transactionName: Chi-X EuropeMIC: CHIX---------------------------------------------------------------------------12.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: LANXESS AktiengesellschaftKennedyplatz 150569 KölnGermanyInternet: www.lanxess.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------32297 12.01.2017