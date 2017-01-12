DGAP-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.01.2017 / 14:36
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr.
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Stomberg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code

Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005470405

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
64.54 EUR 451.78 EUR
64.55 EUR 839.15 EUR
64.57 EUR 1033.12 EUR
64.57 EUR 581.13 EUR
64.59 EUR 8073.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume
64.5819 EUR 10978.9300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Chi-X Europe
MIC: CHIX


Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com



32297 12.01.2017
