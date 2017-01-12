DGAP-AFR: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ZhongDe Waste Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: April 28, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: April 28, 2017
German: http://zhongde-ag.de/investor_relations/publikationen.html
English: http://zhongde-ag.com/investor_relations/publikationen.html

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2017
German: http://zhongde-ag.de/investor_relations/publikationen.html
English: http://zhongde-ag.com/investor_relations/publikationen.html


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English
Company: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG
Messeturm 25th floor
60308 Frankfurt
Germany
Internet: www.zhongde-ag.de



