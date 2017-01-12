DGAP-AFR: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statementsZhongDe Waste Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication offinancial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [theGerman Securities Act]12.01.2017 / 15:11Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports accordingto Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------ZhongDe Waste Technology AG hereby announces that the following financialreports shall be disclosed :Report: Annual financial report of the groupDate of disclosure / German: April 28, 2017Date of disclosure / English: April 28, 2017German: http://zhongde-ag.de/investor_relations/publikationen.htmlEnglish: http://zhongde-ag.com/investor_relations/publikationen.htmlReport: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2017Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2017German: http://zhongde-ag.de/investor_relations/publikationen.htmlEnglish: http://zhongde-ag.com/investor_relations/publikationen.html---------------------------------------------------------------------------12.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: ZhongDe Waste Technology AGMesseturm 25th floor60308 FrankfurtGermanyInternet: www.zhongde-ag.deEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------536019 12.01.2017