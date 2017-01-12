DGAP-AFR: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ZhongDe Waste Technology AG/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statementsZhongDe Waste Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication ofquarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements12.01.2017 / 15:22Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports andquarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS GroupAG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------ZhongDe Waste Technology AG hereby announces that the following financialreports shall be disclosed :Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)Date of disclosure / German: May 29, 2017Date of disclosure / English: May 29, 2017German: http://zhongde-ag.de/investor_relations/publikationen.htmlEnglish: http://zhongde-ag.com/investor_relations/publikationen.htmlReport: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)Date of disclosure / German: November 29, 2017Date of disclosure / English: November 29, 2017German: http://zhongde-ag.de/investor_relations/publikationen.htmlEnglish: http://zhongde-ag.com/investor_relations/publikationen.html---------------------------------------------------------------------------12.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: ZhongDe Waste Technology AGMesseturm 25th floor60308 FrankfurtGermanyInternet: www.zhongde-ag.deEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------536023 12.01.2017