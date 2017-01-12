DGAP-Adhoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: VERBIO increases its earnings forecast for financial year 2016/2017 following strong second quarter and based on high expected production facility utilization rates for the second half of the financial year 2016/2017.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Change inForecastVERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: VERBIO increases its earnings forecast forfinancial year 2016/2017 following strong second quarter and based on highexpected production facility utilization rates for the second half of thefinancial year 2016/2017.12-Jan-2017 / 15:41 CET/CESTDisclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted byDGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------VERBIO increases its earnings forecast for financial year 2016/2017following strong second quarter and based on high expected productionfacility utilization rates for the second half of the financial year2016/2017.Zörbig/Leipzig, January 12, 2017 - Based on the current level of sales andraw material prices and the planned plant utilisation, the Management Boardexpects to achieve an EBITDA of approximately EUR 90 million in thefinancial year 2016/2017 and to increase net cash by the end of thefinancial year to approximately EUR 120 million. In its most recentprevious forecast the Company had expected EBITDA of approximately EUR 55million and Net-Cash of EUR 88 million.The updated earnings guidance is necessary following high overall capacityutilization together with unexpected strong operational margins in thesecond quarter of the first half 2016/2017 financial year, the recentincreases in prices for bioethanol as well as the current good level oforders for the second half of the 2016/2017 financial year.All the key figures will be published with the interim report for the firsthalf-year 2016/2017 as scheduled on February 9, 2017.Contact:VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AGRitterstraße 23 (Oelßner"s Hof)04109 LeipzigOlaf TröberInvestor RelationsPhone: +49(0)341/308530-251Fax: +49(0)341/308530-298Email: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)VERBIO is one of the leading independent producers and providers ofbiofuels and is at the same time the only large industrial producer ofbiodiesel, bioethanol and biomethane in Europe. The production capacity isat a rounded 470,000 tons biodiesel, 260,000 tons bioethanol and 600gigawatt hours biomethane per year. In the production of its highlyefficient fuels, the company uses energy-saving production processes andinnovative technologies of own development. The biofuels of VERBIO achieveCO2 reductions of up to 90 percent compared to petrol or diesel. VERBIOdelivers its products directly to the European mineral oil conglomerates,mineral oil trading companies, independent gas stations, freightforwarders, municipal utilities and vehicle fleets. In addition, VERBIOmarkets high-quality pharma glycerine for the consumer goods and cosmeticsindustry (glycerine is gained as a by-product in biodiesel production).Within the group, VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG acts as ManagementHolding. The operative business is exercised by the subsidiaries, VERBIODiesel Bitterfeld GmbH & Co. KG, VERBIO Diesel Schwedt GmbH & Co. KG,VERBIO Ethanol Schwedt GmbH & Co. KG, VERBIO Ethanol Zörbig GmbH & Co. KGand VERBIO Agrar GmbH. The VERBIO stock (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6 / WKN A0JL9W)has been listed at the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt stock exchange sinceOctober 2006.