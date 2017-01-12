DGAP-Adhoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: VERBIO increases its earnings forecast for financial year 2016/2017 following strong second quarter and based on high expected production facility utilization rates for the second half of the financial year 2016/2017.
VERBIO increases its earnings forecast for financial year 2016/2017
following strong second quarter and based on high expected production
facility utilization rates for the second half of the financial year
2016/2017.
Zörbig/Leipzig, January 12, 2017 - Based on the current level of sales and
raw material prices and the planned plant utilisation, the Management Board
expects to achieve an EBITDA of approximately EUR 90 million in the
financial year 2016/2017 and to increase net cash by the end of the
financial year to approximately EUR 120 million. In its most recent
previous forecast the Company had expected EBITDA of approximately EUR 55
million and Net-Cash of EUR 88 million.
The updated earnings guidance is necessary following high overall capacity
utilization together with unexpected strong operational margins in the
second quarter of the first half 2016/2017 financial year, the recent
increases in prices for bioethanol as well as the current good level of
orders for the second half of the 2016/2017 financial year.
All the key figures will be published with the interim report for the first
half-year 2016/2017 as scheduled on February 9, 2017.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)
VERBIO is one of the leading independent producers and providers of
biofuels and is at the same time the only large industrial producer of
biodiesel, bioethanol and biomethane in Europe. The production capacity is
at a rounded 470,000 tons biodiesel, 260,000 tons bioethanol and 600
gigawatt hours biomethane per year. In the production of its highly
efficient fuels, the company uses energy-saving production processes and
innovative technologies of own development. The biofuels of VERBIO achieve
CO2 reductions of up to 90 percent compared to petrol or diesel. VERBIO
delivers its products directly to the European mineral oil conglomerates,
mineral oil trading companies, independent gas stations, freight
forwarders, municipal utilities and vehicle fleets. In addition, VERBIO
markets high-quality pharma glycerine for the consumer goods and cosmetics
industry (glycerine is gained as a by-product in biodiesel production).
Within the group, VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG acts as Management
Holding. The operative business is exercised by the subsidiaries, VERBIO
Diesel Bitterfeld GmbH & Co. KG, VERBIO Diesel Schwedt GmbH & Co. KG,
VERBIO Ethanol Schwedt GmbH & Co. KG, VERBIO Ethanol Zörbig GmbH & Co. KG
and VERBIO Agrar GmbH. The VERBIO stock (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6 / WKN A0JL9W)
has been listed at the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt stock exchange since
October 2006.
Important notice
This publication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the
VERBIO group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein
represent the judgment of VERBIO as of the date of this release and involve
risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company"s
assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated.
VERBIO does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as
far as the wording of the relevant publication is concerned.
