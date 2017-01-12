DGAP-DD: Scout24 AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them12.01.2017 / 15:39The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.---------------------------------------------------------------------------1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / personclosely associateda) NameTitle:First name: RichardLast name(s): Durnall2. Reason for the notificationa) Position / statusPosition: CTO, Member of the Executive Leadership Teamb) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitora) NameScout24 AGb) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,identification codeType: ShareISIN: DE000A12DM80b) Nature of the transactionDisposalc) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) Volume(s)34.80 EUR 9291.60 EUR34.50 EUR 24046.50 EUR34.00 EUR 3400.00 EUR34.17 EUR 3417.00 EUR34.50 EUR 29359.50 EUR34.50 EUR 4795.50 EUR34.50 EUR 15490.50 EUR34.50 EUR 4174.50 EUR34.72 EUR 9477.20 EUR34.50 EUR 379.50 EUR34.74 EUR 2014.92 EUR34.69 EUR 5549.60 EUR34.50 EUR 379.50 EUR34.80 EUR 20288.40 EUR35.07 EUR 7855.68 EUR35.01 EUR 5600.80 EUR34.80 EUR 6681.60 EUR35.00 EUR 1750.00 EUR34.50 EUR 18423.00 EUR34.50 EUR 5865.00 EUR34.75 EUR 16121.68 EUR35.05 EUR 2418.11 EUR34.80 EUR 3097.20 EUR35.05 EUR 3575.10 EUR34.80 EUR 2610.00 EUR34.90 EUR 49376.43 EUR34.80 EUR 661.20 EUR34.91 EUR 15323.30 EUR34.80 EUR 2505.60 EUR34.80 EUR 5080.80 EUR34.50 EUR 6900.00 EUR34.80 EUR 8178.00 EUR34.80 EUR 2610.00 EUR34.80 EUR 3271.20 EUR34.90 EUR 2338.30 EUR34.80 EUR 22098.00 EUR34.80 EUR 4628.40 EUR35.06 EUR 2489.26 EUR35.02 EUR 245.14 EUR34.99 EUR 4408.74 EUR34.50 EUR 3450.00 EUR34.50 EUR 10833.00 EUR34.50 EUR 90597.00 EUR34.50 EUR 10281.00 EUR35.08 EUR 11048.63 EUR34.43 EUR 4509.68 EUR34.84 EUR 16372.45 EUR34.87 EUR 45331.00 EUR35.02 EUR 5322.28 EUR34.40 EUR 9391.20 EUR34.44 EUR 7506.83 EUR34.40 EUR 13932.00 EUR34.40 EUR 16443.20 EUR34.43 EUR 2100.23 EUR34.44 EUR 4993.80 EUR34.40 EUR 8634.40 EUR34.68 EUR 5479.44 EUR34.70 EUR 20820.00 EUR34.51 EUR 15906.81 EUR34.50 EUR 13800.00 EURd) Aggregated informationPrice Aggregated volume34.66 EUR 652929.68 EURe) Date of the transaction2017-01-11; UTC+1f) Place of the transactionName: XETRAMIC: XETR---------------------------------------------------------------------------12.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de---------------------------------------------------------------------------Language: EnglishCompany: Scout24 AGDingolfinger Str. 1 - 1581673 MunichGermanyInternet: www.scout24.comEnd of News DGAP News Service---------------------------------------------------------------------------32293 12.01.2017