1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person
closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Richard
Last name(s): Durnall
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: CTO, Member of the Executive Leadership Team
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction
platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Scout24 AG
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument,
identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12DM80
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
34.80 EUR 9291.60 EUR
34.50 EUR 24046.50 EUR
34.00 EUR 3400.00 EUR
34.17 EUR 3417.00 EUR
34.50 EUR 29359.50 EUR
34.50 EUR 4795.50 EUR
34.50 EUR 15490.50 EUR
34.50 EUR 4174.50 EUR
34.72 EUR 9477.20 EUR
34.50 EUR 379.50 EUR
34.74 EUR 2014.92 EUR
34.69 EUR 5549.60 EUR
34.50 EUR 379.50 EUR
34.80 EUR 20288.40 EUR
35.07 EUR 7855.68 EUR
35.01 EUR 5600.80 EUR
34.80 EUR 6681.60 EUR
35.00 EUR 1750.00 EUR
34.50 EUR 18423.00 EUR
34.50 EUR 5865.00 EUR
34.75 EUR 16121.68 EUR
35.05 EUR 2418.11 EUR
34.80 EUR 3097.20 EUR
35.05 EUR 3575.10 EUR
34.80 EUR 2610.00 EUR
34.90 EUR 49376.43 EUR
34.80 EUR 661.20 EUR
34.91 EUR 15323.30 EUR
34.80 EUR 2505.60 EUR
34.80 EUR 5080.80 EUR
34.50 EUR 6900.00 EUR
34.80 EUR 8178.00 EUR
34.80 EUR 2610.00 EUR
34.80 EUR 3271.20 EUR
34.90 EUR 2338.30 EUR
34.80 EUR 22098.00 EUR
34.80 EUR 4628.40 EUR
35.06 EUR 2489.26 EUR
35.02 EUR 245.14 EUR
34.99 EUR 4408.74 EUR
34.50 EUR 3450.00 EUR
34.50 EUR 10833.00 EUR
34.50 EUR 90597.00 EUR
34.50 EUR 10281.00 EUR
35.08 EUR 11048.63 EUR
34.43 EUR 4509.68 EUR
34.84 EUR 16372.45 EUR
34.87 EUR 45331.00 EUR
35.02 EUR 5322.28 EUR
34.40 EUR 9391.20 EUR
34.44 EUR 7506.83 EUR
34.40 EUR 13932.00 EUR
34.40 EUR 16443.20 EUR
34.43 EUR 2100.23 EUR
34.44 EUR 4993.80 EUR
34.40 EUR 8634.40 EUR
34.68 EUR 5479.44 EUR
34.70 EUR 20820.00 EUR
34.51 EUR 15906.81 EUR
34.50 EUR 13800.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
34.66 EUR 652929.68 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-01-11; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR
